Leandro Riedi made a big statement at the US Open. Keystone

Nowhere else in tennis is there as much to be earned as at the US Open in New York. The six participants from Switzerland have also benefited from this.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the US Open 2025, there is a record prize money of 90 million US dollars.

Together, the six Swiss players collected 937,000 francs in New York.

Leandro Riedi, who advanced to the round of 16, collected the most. Show more

The prize money for the last Grand Slam tournament of the season has risen by 20 percent to 90 million dollars (72.4 million Swiss francs) compared to the previous year. And there is not only money for the top stars.

Rebeka Masarova and Jil Teichmann were knocked out in the first round, but even their participation in the main draw is worth the equivalent of 88,000 francs. For Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic, the tournament ended in the 2nd round - for which they will receive around 124,000 francs.

The two Swiss qualifiers scooped even more. Jérôme Kym made it through to the 3rd round, which put 191,000 francs in his pocket. Things look even rosier for Leandro Riedi, who sensationally advanced to the round of 16. He can look forward to prize money of 322,000 francs - that's more than three times as much as he previously earned in the entire season.

US Open: prize money in individual competitions Final (winner): 5'000'000 $ (4'020'000 CHF)

Final (loser): 2'500'000 $ (2'010'000 CHF)

Semi-final: 1'260'000 $ (1'013'000 CHF)

Quarter: 660'000 $ (530'600 CHF)

Round of 16: 400'000 $ (322'000 CHF)

3rd round: 237'000 $ (191'000 CHF)

2nd round: 154'000 $ (124'000 CHF)

1st round: 110'000 $ (88'000 CHF) Show more

How much will be left at the end?

Together, the Swiss collected 937,000 francs in New York. However, the sums mentioned should be treated with caution. As reported by "Blick", between half and two-thirds of the original gross amount remains after deduction of taxes.

And life as a tennis player is expensive. Travel, accommodation, meals, everything costs money. Then there are the expenses for coaches and any other staff members. Alessandro Greco, Head of Top Sport at Swiss Tennis, says in Blick: "If you're in the Grand Slam main draw four times a year, you've created a solid foundation." To do this, you have to be in the top 100 in the world or get through the qualifying rounds, as was the case with Kym and Riedi. At smaller tournaments, the bonuses are not nearly as high.

Only the best tennis players get really rich. Or as Greco says: "They say in the scene: If you stay in the top 50 for five years, you probably won't have to go back to work after your career if you're prudent with your earnings."