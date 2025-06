Carlos Alcaraz, the 2024 men's Wimbledon winner. Keystone

The Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon (June 30 to July 13) will once again pay out higher prize money this year.

As the organizers announced, the payouts will increase by seven percent to a record high of 53.5 million pounds (59.05 million Swiss francs). The individual winners of both genders will each receive three million pounds (3.31 million Swiss francs), eleven percent more than last year.