Nick Kyrgios returns to the big tennis stage in Brisbane after a difficult few years. Before his first appearance, the 30-year-old reveals what his biggest goal is.

Nick Kyrgios has oscillated between genius and madness on and off the court in his career to date. Sometimes he caused a scandal, sometimes he stood out for his social commitment, such as when he launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of the bushfires in Australia in 2019 or when he offered his help to everyone after the coronavirus outbreak.

There's never a dull moment with the 30-year-old Australian, but things have been quieter around him in recent years. Shortly after he was only stopped by Novak Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon 2022, the injury witch struck several times.

As a result, Kyrgios has fallen far down the world rankings - he is currently only number 670 in the world. He has caused a stir in the recent past, particularly as a critic of Jannik Sinner. The fact that the Italian was only suspended for a short time despite doping offenses was a thorn in his side.

Kyrgios wants to put on a show for the fans

From now on, however, Kyrgios also wants to make headlines on the court again. He recently did so with his victory in the battle of the sexes against Aryna Sabalenka. But now the time is ripe for his return to the ATP stage. Thanks to a wildcard, Kyrgios, who has only played six matches since 2023, is allowed to compete in Brisbane.

He has not formulated any sporting goals ahead of his return to the court. He lives from day to day and has nothing to prove to anyone. "I've literally had this sport in the palm of my hand over the past few years. Pretty much every move I make is commented on. I've played some incredible matches, I've been on the biggest stages," the 30-year-old sums up.

What does he really want? "At the end of the day, I just want to go out there and put on a show for the spectators, the fans, the people, it's as simple as that. I don't have an agenda, I don't care what rank I have or what titles I win. I just want to go out there and give the people a good show."

It is still uncertain whether he will also be competing at the Australian Open (January 18 to February 1). He would have to rely on a wild card again. It is hard to imagine that he would not receive one. After all, a Nick Kyrgios-style entertainer can enhance any tournament.