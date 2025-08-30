Have you ever tried to explain the sport of wrestling to an American in English? King Christian Stucki took the plunge. Blick reporter Marcel W. Perren was there in the USA in 2014 and even filmed the scene.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Christian Stucki became wrestling king in Zug in 2019. Five years earlier, he and Blick reporter Marcel Perren visited their mutual buddy, then NHL superstar Mark Streit.

Stucki wanted to explain the sport of wrestling to the Americans at the ice hockey stadium in New York. "It was my funniest experience with a wrestler," says Perren, who even filmed Stucki's attempt. Show more

When asked about his funniest episode with a wrestler, Blick reporter Marcel Perren doesn't have to think twice: The trip in December 2014 together with the future wrestling king Christian Stucki to the USA to visit their mutual buddy, the then ice hockey star Mark Streit.

Stucki already caused laughter at Kloten airport. The giant showed up wearing just a thin jacket, says Perren. "He said: 'New York is geographically on a par with Naples, I'll be warm enough'."

"Stucki almost froze to death in New York with his jacket"

Of course, that wasn't the case. Perren: "When we landed, it was minus 17 degrees in New York. Stucki almost froze to death. And it took us a relatively long time to find an XXXXL jacket for him."

Later, Stucki wanted to explain the sport of wrestling in the ice hockey stadium. Perren: "He showed a video of the Schwarzsee-Schwinget on his cell phone and said: 'That's swiss wrestling on the black sea'. He definitely got into a spin when the American wanted to know what kind of base it was."

You might also be interested in this