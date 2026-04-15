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Sanctions against national team coach? This is how Swiss Sport Integrity views the Patrick Fischer case

SDA

15.4.2026 - 17:01

Ernst König, Director of Swiss Sport Integrity, comments on the Patrick Fischer case
Ernst König, Director of Swiss Sport Integrity, comments on the Patrick Fischer case
Keystone

Patrick Fischer committed a breach of ethics with the falsified Covid certificate and unvaccinated participation in the 2022 Olympics. Ernst König, Director of Swiss Sport Integrity, takes a stand.

Keystone-SDA

15.04.2026, 17:01

15.04.2026, 17:12

Ernst König, the case of Patrick Fischer is shocking, the misconduct of the national ice hockey coach is obvious. Doesn't Swiss Sport Integrity have to take action ex officio?

In the area of ethical violations, we do not become active ex officio, even though we are following the case in the media. We play a passive role and only react when a complaint is received.

Has this already been the case?

We are not allowed to report whether we have received reports or not. But the past has shown that media coverage often triggers reports.

World federation launches investigation. After Covid fraud: New details in the Patrick Fischer affair

World federation launches investigationAfter Covid fraud: New details in the Patrick Fischer affair

This is likely to be the case with Fischer, especially as many athletes were unable to realize their Olympic dream because of a positive Covid sample or because they refused to be vaccinated. Fischer already obtained the fake certificate at the end of 2021. Would Swiss Sports Integrity, whose ethics office has only existed since January 2022, even be responsible?

That would be a question to consider. When it was founded, we also had cases relating to the period before 2022. And there have also been court rulings that show that jurisdiction was not always given for the period before 2022.

If proceedings were to be initiated in the Fischer case, what sanctions could Swiss Sport Integrity impose?

We have a list of sanctions. It ranges from financial consequences to bans. If criminal investigations have already been carried out privately - this is a regular occurrence and was also the case with Patrick Fischer - we take this level of sanction into account.

He was punished by the national team coach. Lian Bichsel on Patrick Fischer:

He was punished by the national team coachLian Bichsel on Patrick Fischer: "Can't understand faking something like that"

Has Swiss Sport Integrity already dealt with similar cases?

I'm not sure about that. The Ethics Office has received around 2,000 reports since it was founded in 2022. As far as I know, no report has been made about a Covid certificate.

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