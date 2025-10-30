Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates after his victory over Arthur Cazaux. bild: imago

At the ATP tournament in Paris-Bercy, the French crowd showed its worst side. Nevertheless, Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina wins and gets his revenge by cheering at the end.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the round of 16 at the ATP tournament in Paris-Bercy, Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina faces off against local hero Arthur Cazaux.

The home crowd not only cheers on the Frenchman Cazaux, it also behaves unsportingly towards the Spaniard and cheers on his mistakes.

In the end, Davidovich Fokina nevertheless wins and provokes the spectators with his cheering gestures. Show more

In the final at the Swiss Indoors in Basel last Sunday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost in two sets to the Brazilian Joao Fonseca. In the meantime, the Spaniard is already in action in his next tournament, namely the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris-Bercy. Davidovich beat Frenchman Valentin Royer in the last 64 and his second opponent, Arthur Cazaux, is also a local hero.

And the crowd in Paris was anything but fair in this duel. Not only did they cheer when Cazaux hit a winner, they also rejoiced frenetically at all of Davidovich's mistakes. Even first serves that did not land in the court were applauded. The French fans also tried to disrupt the Spaniards with heckling.

But Davidovich Fokina did not allow himself to be disturbed and won the match 7:6 and 6:4 after two hours. After the match point, the 26-year-old gave free rein to his emotions. With a good-night gesture, he turned the Parisian crowd even more against him, then waved to the spectators, clapped and raised his thumb before letting out a loud cry of joy.

Davidovich Fokina will play the German Alexander Zverev in the round of 16 today. He is unlikely to receive much encouragement from the French crowd this time either.

Bublik shuts Moutet up

Alexander Bublik also experienced an emotional match against a Frenchman in Paris against Corentin Moutet. The Kazakh said in an on-court interview after the match that his opponent had talked too much before the game. The only option was therefore to punish him: "He said he'd do anything to send me home, so it's nice that he's out of here in Paris now. It's not that far for him by cab."

🇰🇿 Bublik après sa victoire face à Moutet : « Il a trop parlé avant le match. Je n'ai pas eu d'autre choix que de le punir. Il a dit qu’il ferait tout pour me ramener chez moi. C’est pratique qu’il habite à Paris et que ce ne soit pas trop loin en taxi. »pic.twitter.com/W89buzZqNV — Univers Tennis 🎾 (@UniversTennis) October 29, 2025

Bublik will now face American Taylor Fritz in the round of 16 in Paris. Like Davidovich Fokina, he is likely to earn more than just applause from the crowd.

