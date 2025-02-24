After his victory at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner has to take a forced break. Keystone

The agreement between Jannik Sinner and WADA continues to cause discussion in the tennis world. The BBC has published a report revealing what happened behind the scenes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After WADA appealed against the original acquittal, Sinner's legal team agreed to a three-month ban, as this represented the least risk.

WADA justified this decision as a compromise between the principle of the athlete's responsibility and the need to avoid a disproportionate sanction.

The case divided the tennis world: Djokovic and Wawrinka expressed skepticism, while Berrettini, Sonego and Ruud defended Sinner, who is eligible to play again on May 5 of this year.

During the three-month ban, the South Tyrolean tennis player will not miss any Grand Slam tournaments, but will miss some very important dates such as the Sunshine Double with the Master 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. Show more

The settlement and the suspension

After WADA appealed the initial acquittal, the case took a turn for the worse on February 14 when negotiations between Sinner's legal team and the anti-doping agency led to a decision on a three-month suspension. "Everything happened incredibly quickly, within a few days," said Jamie Singer, the tennis player's lawyer.

The Italian tennis player, who was convinced of his innocence, initially refused a ban, but his lawyers persuaded him to accept the deal in order to avoid the risk of a longer sentence at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). "You can never predict the outcome of a hearing. If WADA asks for a year and we lose the appeal, what do you do?" the lawyer is said to have told him, according to the BBC.

The three-month ban therefore became the best option, even taking into account the big bonus that Sinner would not miss a Grand Slam tournament during this time.

The reaction of WADA and the tennis scene

The anti-doping agency wanted to uphold the principle of athlete accountability without imposing an excessive penalty. "Our aim was to defend the principle of athletes' responsibility for their environment, but we did not want to impose a disproportionate penalty," explained spokesman Ross Wenzel.

Novak Djokovic then expressed his concerns and pointed out that richer tennis players can afford a better defense. Stan Wawrinka also expressed his disappointment with the anti-doping system, while Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Casper Ruud were among the professional players who publicly spoke out in support of the number 1.

The tennis star will be able to return to competitive action next May 5 - just in time not to miss the Masters in Rome and the French Open.