After the bottle thrown at cycling star van der Poel, there is a lot of head-shaking about the incident. The perpetrator regrets the incident.

DPA dpa

Mathieu van der Poel won the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic. On his way to victory, he was the victim of a bottle attack.

The perpetrator later handed himself in to the police. He has now shown remorse and explained the attack through his lawyer as follows: "I picked up the bottle and threw it as he drove past without thinking."

The public prosecutor's office in Lille, France, is now looking into the case and has opened an investigation. Show more

After throwing a bottle at cycling star Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix, the 28-year-old man regretted his actions. "I was so stupid", the Belgian told the Belgian newspaper "Het Laatste Nieuws" via his lawyer. The man is also said to have written a letter to the Dutchman and his team to apologize.

"I picked it up and threw it as he drove past without thinking. After half a second, I realized how stupid and dangerous that was," the man was quoted as saying. "I felt very uncomfortable for days," he continued.

The spectator had thrown a water bottle into the face of the eventual winner around 33 kilometers before the finish at full speed. Several spectators had filmed the throw and published it on social media platforms. The incident was also clearly visible on the TV broadcast. The man reported the incident to the police on Sunday evening.

Lille public prosecutor's office takes over investigation

The public prosecutor's office in Lille, France, is now looking into the case and has opened an investigation. The team of the classics specialist had confirmed that it had filed a complaint against the man.

Van der Poel, who remained unharmed, strongly condemned the act. "We can't let this happen. It was a full bottle, it really hurt. If it hits my nose, it's broken," he said. "I hope they find the perpetrator. I think he should be brought to justice because that was attempted manslaughter. It was right in my face."

Van der Poel has been the victim of similar attacks several times in the past. Last year, a woman threw a cap at the 30-year-old's bike. He has also been pelted with beer and spat at. These incidents could be the result of van der Poel's rivalry with Belgian star Wout van Aert. The two have been rivals since their teenage days.