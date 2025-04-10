Novak Djokovic fails in the starting round in Monte Carlo. KEYSTONE

Novak Djokovic fails in his opening match at the ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. The Serb is defeated by the unseeded Alejandro Tabilo, who joins an illustrious group.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Novak Djokovic clearly loses his opening match at the ATP tournament in Monte Carlo to Alejandro Tabilo and remains without a tournament win since the 2024 Olympics.

The Serbian is experiencing a sporting crisis in 2025 with more first-round defeats than finals appearances and is frustrated and self-critical after the latest setback.

Tabilo is now one of the few players with an unblemished record against Djokovic and wins against him for the second time since 2024. Show more

Since his Olympic victory in August last year, Novak Djokovic has been chasing his 100th tournament win in vain. The record Grand Slam winner still has to wait to become the third player after Jimmy Connors (109 titles) and Roger Federer (103) to join this exclusive circle. Djokovic lost 3:6, 4:6 to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (ATP 32) at the start of the clay season.

In 2025, Djokovic only reached the final once in seven tournaments. In Miami, he was defeated in the final by 19-year-old Jakub Mensik. But Djokovic has more first-round defeats than finals to his name this year. In Doha, Indian Wells and now Monte Carlo, the 37-year-old failed in his opening match against opponents who are all ranked outside the top 30.

"I thought I would play badly, but I didn't expect it to be that bad"

In the press conference after the match, Djokovic said: "It was the worst possible day". He had hoped that it wouldn't happen, but there was a pretty high probability that he would play like this: "It's just terrible." Djokovic also apologized to all the people who had to witness it. He had expected himself to at least put in a decent performance: "I didn't have high expectations, I thought I would play badly against this tough opponent, but I didn't expect it to be that bad."

When asked what his goal is on clay this season, Djokovic is brief: "Roland Garros". The second Grand Slam of the year begins on May 25.

While world number one Jannik Sinner is serving his three-month doping ban, his rivals are finding it extremely difficult to shake the South Tyrolean's throne. One day before Djokovic, Alexander Zverev also lost in the second round in the Principality of Monaco after a walk-through. At least world number 3 Carlos Alcaraz made it to the round of 16 after a false start. Last year's French Open winner prevailed 3:6, 6:0, 6:1 against the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo (ATP 22).

Three players with an unblemished record against Djokovic

The victory against Djokovic puts Tabilo in an illustrious circle. The Chilean is now one of three players with a positive head-to-head record in more than one match against the Serb. Tabilo already beat Djokovic in Rome last year and now has a 2-0 record against the most successful tennis player in history.

Jiri Vesely also belongs to this exclusive circle. The Czech, who was once ranked 35th in the ATP rankings, also defeated Djokovic twice. His first victory came in Monaco in 2016, followed by another success in Dubai in 2022, when Vesely triumphed in the quarter-finals.

The third player with a perfect record against Djokovic is two-time Grand Slam winner Marat Safin. The Russian defeated Djokovic at the start of his career in 2005 at the Australian Open and Safin also beat the Serb at Wimbledon in 2008.

