Michael Schumacher is only top 5 for F1 reporter legend. KEYSTONE

The debate about the best Formula 1 driver of all time has occupied motorsport fans from all over the world for decades. In reporter legend Roger Benoit's top ten, Michael Schumacher only makes it to 5th place. Here are the reasons.

Andreas Lunghi

"Formula madness" The legendary "Blick" reporter Roger Benoit knows Formula 1 like no other. In "Formula Madness", he looks back on over 825 Grand Prix races and his crazy life. He reveals unique anecdotes, unbelievable scandals and tragic stories. The book, written by deputy "Blick" sports editor Daniel Leu, has been available at beobachter.ch/shop and in all bookshops in Switzerland since April 16, 2026.

In almost every sport, there is one question that divides opinion among fans and experts: Who is the best of all time? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Lebron James or Michael Jordan. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal. There is often no unanimous opinion - regardless of whether one has won more than the others.

The question of the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) also arises in Formula 1. A glance at the statistics would tend to reduce the choice to two names: Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher? Both are seven-time world champions - the next best has five world championship titles. In terms of race wins, they are numbers 1 and 2 - Hamilton 105, Schumacher 91. The third-best driver has 71 GP victories to his name.

However, in a sport that has developed massively since its first season in 1950, other factors play a role in addition to numbers. If only because there are now three times as many races in a season as in the first year.

It is probably for these reasons that F1 reporter legend Roger Benoit sees neither Hamilton nor Schumacher as the best of all time. And if anyone is entitled to hold this opinion, it is probably someone who has covered over 820 GPs as a journalist since 1970. Hardly anyone else knows the premier class of motorsport as well as Roger Benoit.

Roger Benoit's top 10

Hamilton and Schumacher make it into the top five in his list, but the race is won by someone else: Juan Manuel Fangio. "There are hardly any people still alive who experienced him live, but anyone who has won five world championship titles in four different cars (Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Mercedes, Ferrari, ed.) is the greatest in history," Benoit is quoted as saying in his new book "Formula Madness". Fangio contested 51 races between 1950 and 1958 and stood on the podium 35 times, 24 times on the top step of the podium. He still has the best winning percentage (47.06%) and holds the record for the oldest world champion (46 years and 41 days).

Benoit puts a driver in second place who is still cited as an idol by many racing drivers today: Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian with "perhaps the greatest talent in history" won three world championship titles and 41 GP victories. On May 1, 1994, he died in a serious accident during the Grand Prix in Imola. A statue not far from the scene of the accident still commemorates the Brazilian legend today.

Lewis Hamilton narrowly makes it onto the Benoit podium. He was followed by four-time world champion Alain Prost, one of Senna's fiercest rivals. The Frenchman has topped the podium a total of 51 times.

Benoit: "Did he have a lot of competition?"

For Roger Benoit, Michael Schumacher is only number 5 in the all-time rankings - a stab in the heart of every Ferrari tifoso. "For many fans, the best in history. But did he really have much competition?" is how the 77-year-old explains his decision to put the German in fifth place.

This argument can be made in particular for Schumacher's most successful times (five titles in a row between 2000 and 2004) with the traditional Italian team, when the other teams lagged somewhat behind and his biggest rival was often only team-mate Rubens Barrichello. The latter also had to give way to the German on one or two occasions, such as at the 2002 Austrian GP, where Barrichello was ordered to drop out of the race and had to concede victory to Schumacher, who did not agree with the team's decision, virtually at the finish line. They were booed on the podium and the German handed his team-mate the winner's trophy.

Schumi hands Rubens Barrichello the winner's trophy after the controversial finish at the 2002 Austrian Grand Prix.

Despite his opinion on the GOAT question, Benoit, who often smoked cigars with the seven-time world champion after the races or played backgammon in Hockenheim, had words of praise for Schumacher: "I always had respect for his performance. The way he worked at Ferrari was unique. He regularly sat in the pits until midnight, an incredible work ethic."

Benoit's top 10 best F1 drivers in history 1. Juan Manuel Fangio, ARG, 5 world championship titles, 24 GP victories

2. Ayrton Senna, BRA, 3 world championship titles, 41 GP victories

3. Lewis Hamilton, GBR, 7 world championship titles, 105 GP victories*

4. Alain Prost, FRA, 4 world championship titles, 51 GP victories

5. Michael Schumacher, GER, 7 world championship titles, 91 GP victories

6. Max Verstappen, NED, 4 world championship titles, 71 GP victories*.

7. Jim Clark, GBR, 2 world championship titles, 25 GP victories

8. Stirling Moss, GBR, 0 world championship titles, 16 GP victories

9. Sebastian Vettel, GER, 4 world championship titles, 53 GP victories

10. Fernando Alonso, ESP, 2 world championship titles, 32 GP victories*

*As of April 16, 2026 Show more

"Cheating Schumi"

Benoit is particularly annoyed by Schumacher's first trick in 1994. "The title should actually be taken away from him, as he only won it because of his foul on Damon Hill," says the legendary reporter. At the season finale in Adelaide, Schumacher drives too wide while leading a left-hand bend and crashes into the wall. He returns to the track and blocks Hill, the second-placed driver and only remaining rival for the world championship crown. As the Briton tries to pass him on a right-hand bend, the German steers in and hits his rival. Schumacher flies into the tire pile and has to watch the rest of the race. Hill makes it to the pits, but has to retire due to a broken suspension. Schumacher becomes world champion for the first time with a one-point lead.

Here Michael Schumacher (right) drives into world championship rival Damon Hill. IMAGO/PRESSE SPORTS

It was the final scandal of Schumacher's season, in which he even had to sit out two Grand Prix due to several offenses. At Silverstone, the German overtook his rival Damon Hill on the warm-up lap, but he and his Benetton team ignored the penalty imposed and subsequently the black flag associated with the disqualification. Schumacher still picked up the penalty for the illegal overtaking in the race, but that was not enough to avoid the two-GP ban.

At that time, Benoit gave the German the nickname "Schummel-Schumi". "I'll never forget that," he told him years later. "But he himself also knew that not everything complied with the regulations, especially during his time at Benetton. Back then, Schumi had many supporters, but also many critics. No matter what I wrote, I always hit half the people in the hammer," says Benoit.

Schumacher was allowed to keep his first title and collected six more until the end of his career in 2012 - the German retired in 2006, but returned in 2010. This makes him an undisputed legend of the sport. But he is not the best of all time. At least not for Benoit.

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