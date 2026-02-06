The ice hockey tournaments at the 2026 Olympics will take place in a newly built arena in Milan. The delays in construction, the premiere and the size of the ice rink have been the subject of discussion in recent months.

Back in December, pictures of the unfinished Arena Milano made the rounds on social media. The new 250 million euro gem, which was designed by the office of British star architect David Chipperfield, is to be used for the men's and women's ice hockey tournaments at the 2026 Olympics and will serve as a multi-purpose hall after the Games.

The first Olympic test event at Santagiuliana Arena is being delayed because there's a giant hole in the ice. They brought out a watering can to try and patch it. pic.twitter.com/357xeAY3kQ — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 9, 2026

The arena was officially opened in mid-January with the final tournament of the Italian Cup and the Italian Championship - although workmen continued to work in the catacombs and the cabins were not yet finished. Apart from a small hole in the ice, which could be repaired in a few minutes, the seven games were played over three days without any major incidents.

The games took place in front of an NHL delegation who wanted to see the newly built arena for themselves. For the first time since Sochi 2014, players from the best league in the world will be taking part in the Olympics again.

Work on the PalaItalia Santa Giulia, as the arena is also known, is not yet complete. However, this should not affect the regular staging of the games. "Have we finished absolutely everything? No. Is it necessary for the games? No. Do we still have work to do? Yes," Christophe Dubi, Executive Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is quoted as saying in media reports.

The experience of the athletes, spectators and media representatives would not be affected "if something needs to be painted or carpeted after the competitions".

"It will work out"

The Swiss national team is also taking it easy. "They've made a few comments, but we were confident that these people would get it right - and now I think it's turned out really well," said national team coach Patrick Fischer to blue Sport shortly before leaving for Milan.

"We're going there and it's going to be the way it's going to be. It will work out. We haven't paid much attention to the rest, we have a basic confidence there too. It will come good and it's the same conditions for everyone. We want to play good field hockey," added national team director Lars Weibel.

Nati coach Fischer has been working more intensively on the size of the ice rink. In Europe, the standard ice rink is 60 meters long and 30 meters wide. The one in Milan is 60 meters long and 26 meters wide. Although the ice surface is 96 centimetres shorter and almost 9 centimetres wider than in the NHL, it is still comparable.

"The ice rink is smaller, that's clearly an issue. We've adapted things in the tactical areas. We've taken a closer look at the North American game, which is played on smaller ice rinks, and analyzed it. We have a good plan," says Fischer confidently.

