The Swiss handball team can achieve something historic today. KEYSTONE

If you want to watch the cup clash between GC and FCZ today, you'll have to switch to the SRF web. The women's handball and football matches will be broadcast on TV.

Michael Wegmann

Kick-off for the last group match at the European Women's Handball Championship between the Swiss and the Croatians is at 8.30 pm. The women's national team's test match in England kicks off at 8.45 pm and the Zurich derby in the cup round of 16 starts at 8.00 pm.

Swiss television was spoiled for choice tonight with several sporting events at prime time and has made its decision. The handball players will be shown on SRF2, the footballers on SRF info. GC against FCZ on the web.

SRF explains to "Blick" why everyone who wants to watch the derby will have to watch it on the web stream. Several factors are responsible for this, they say. In addition to sporting relevance and public interest, these include broadcasting obligations and the reliability of the programming. The possibility of extra time, such as in a Cup match, makes planning more difficult.

Added to this is the fact that SRF already broadcast the clash between the Zurich clubs in the championship on Saturday. The 1:1 was anything but a treat.

The handball team could achieve something historic today with at least a draw and reach the main round for the first time in history. And the women's footballers will test themselves for the last time in 2024.

