Swiss Formula E driver Nico Müller has been driving for Porsche alongside Pascal Wehrlein since this season. Ahead of the race weekend in Berlin, the pair spoke to blue Sport about the upcoming home race.

Andreas Lunghi

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A podium finish and points in five out of six races - these are impressive results that Nico Müller has achieved for his new employer Porsche in the first third of the current season.

"It's a solid start that we can build on," says the Swiss driver in an interview with blue News ahead of the races in Berlin. It is more competitive than ever this year, as it is the last season with the third generation of the Formula E car and everyone is close together. "The small details make the difference."

The 34-year-old has settled in well to his new surroundings: "The integration process in a new team always takes a little while. But we are making good progress. I feel comfortable and the car is good, we're always on the ball."

This weekend in Berlin, he will feel the hustle and bustle surrounding the team for the first time at the home race: "We have a lot more media appointments, that's the biggest difference to other races," smiles Müller, adding: "We certainly have more support and the family is on site, which is certainly cool."

Wehrlein: "We complement each other very well"

His German team-mate Pascal Wehrlein agrees: "It's a special race for me as a driver. My family and friends are here and hopefully a lot of fans." A home race like this is also important for the sponsors and he hopes to be able to deliver and win at least one of the two races to extend his championship lead.

It will be a welcome reunion with Müller for the 31-year-old: "I've known Nico for a very long time, we've raced against each other in the DTM, but in different teams back then. He's a great guy with whom I get on very well both on and off the track."

Apart from the track, the two family men have a few things in common. Both have young children, which is why the topics of conversation usually revolve around the family. Wehrlein doesn't want to go too far out on a limb about who passes on the most tips: "We complement each other very well," he says with a grin.

The two of them do the same on the track. Porsche leads the team standings with the points they have collected so far. They hope to extend this lead in the races on Saturday and Sunday (both live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 4.00 pm).

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