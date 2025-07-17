Felix Baumgartner became world-famous overnight with his jump from the stratosphere. Now the Austrian extreme sportsman has died in a paragliding accident at the age of 56.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Austrian extreme sportsman Felix Baumgartner is dead.

On October 14, 2012, Baumgartner became world-famous after jumping from the stratosphere. Millions watched the event live.

He was the first person to break the sound barrier in free fall. Show more

The Austrian extreme sportsman Felix Baumgartner died in a paragliding accident at the age of 56.

On 14 October 2012, he became world-famous for his daring jump from the stratosphere - from a height of 39,045 meters. Wearing a special pressure suit, he was the first person ever to break the sound barrier in free fall. Two previous attempts had to be aborted due to adverse conditions.

During the jump, Baumgartner reached a speed of 1342 kilometers per hour - and broke three world records in the process. He also provided important scientific data that could be useful for future space missions. Millions of people around the world watched the event live.