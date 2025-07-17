On 14 October 2012, he became world-famous for his daring jump from the stratosphere - from a height of 39,045 meters. Wearing a special pressure suit, he was the first person ever to break the sound barrier in free fall. Two previous attempts had to be aborted due to adverse conditions.
During the jump, Baumgartner reached a speed of 1342 kilometers per hour - and broke three world records in the process. He also provided important scientific data that could be useful for future space missions. Millions of people around the world watched the event live.