Fierce winds, meter-high waves, daring jumps - the Red Bull Megaloop rages over the North Sea. The kiters fly loop after loop - blue News shows the most spectacular scenes in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you International kitesurfers compete in fierce gusts and perform daring maneuvers far above the surface of the water.

The Megaloop event only takes place when the North Sea provides the perfect combination of waves and wind.

For the first time, there was a women's competition, which resulted in spectacular jumps and new records. Show more

The Red Bull Megaloop 2025 transforms Noordwijk in Holland into a stronghold for kitesurfing action in 2025: in Storm Amy, the athletes chase across the North Sea with winds of over 60 km/h, jump loops more than 20 meters high and compete in head-to-head duels.

The starting field consists of the best kite surfers in the world, who only take on the extreme challenge under perfect conditions.

Only during storms: Noordwijk becomes a megaloop arena

The Megaloop only ever takes place when the wind and storm are just right - perfect conditions are not optional here, but crucial.

Those who were there experienced spectacular jumps, rapid spins and moments of pure adrenaline power.

blue News shows you the best scenes in the video - action guaranteed!

