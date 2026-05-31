Aleksander Barkov leads Finland as captain. KEYSTONE

Finland challenges Switzerland in the World Championship final in Zurich. The biggest weapon in the Finnish ranks is Aleksander Barkov. One thing is clear: the Swiss have to get to grips with him.

Andreas Lunghi

Two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Florida Panthers, World Championship silver medalist and Olympic bronze medalist with Finland - Aleksander Barkov has already achieved a lot in his career, but he has yet to win the World Championship title.

The 30-year-old would like to win it on Sunday evening against Switzerland of all teams in Zurich. "It will be great. Against Switzerland, at home - even the first game against them was incredible. We're really looking forward to it," says Barkov after the semi-final win against Canada.

The Finnish captain has already scored against Switzerland at this tournament - twice. In the group game, which Switzerland won 4-2, he scored both goals for Finland and showed what sets him apart: straightforward, no-frills play.

He missed the NHL season due to injury

This way of playing ice hockey characterizes the entire Finnish team. The Swiss national team must be particularly prepared for their quick transition game. It will also be important to neutralize Barkov and keep the pressure high at all times. Which was briefly not the case in the last direct duel and was promptly punished.

While most of the players will be playing the last game of a long season on Sunday and might be feeling a certain amount of fatigue, Barkov is still fresh. He missed the NHL season with his Panthers due to injury and only returned shortly before the World Championship.

With his three goals and eight assists so far at this tournament, the 30-year-old has already proven that he hasn't forgotten a thing. Now he wants to spoil the Swiss gold party.

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