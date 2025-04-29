Roger Federer is Carlos Alcaraz's great role model. Keystone

In a new documentary, Carlos Alcaraz talks openly about an inspiring conversation with Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis legend gave the Spanish high-flyer some advice for life.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a documentary, Carlos Alcaraz talks about a formative conversation with Roger Federer, who advised him to enjoy life as a tennis pro and take time out.

Federer emphasizes the importance of balance and recovery in top-class sport - Alcaraz admires the Swiss for his composure and playful elegance.

The young Spaniard had to miss the Masters in Madrid due to an adductor injury, but is working towards a comeback at the French Open. Show more

In the documentary "Carlos Alcaraz: My way", the young Spaniard recalls an encounter in which he asked Roger Federer how he had managed to keep himself motivated for so many years. The Swiss's answer was as simple as it was meaningful: Alcaraz should enjoy his journey as a tennis pro to the full - and pursue his passions in the process.

Alcaraz, who sees Federer as his great role model, explains: "I asked him what he did to motivate himself year after year." The 20-time Grand Slam champion's answer was impressive: "He said you have to enjoy the journey. Have fun at the tournaments, no matter where you are. Make friends, go to the movies. Always experience something nice, no matter where you're playing."

"It's important to take a break sometimes"

Federer himself also has his say in the documentary. He emphasizes how essential conscious breaks from the limelight are for mental balance: "Life as a tennis pro is a difficult balancing act. You want to be everywhere, but that's not possible," he explains. And he continues: "It's important to take a break sometimes to look forward to the stage again when you come back."

For Alcaraz, Federer is an idol not only because of his impressive successes, but above all because of his style of play: "Roger was one of the first to make these incredible shots - to make the impossible possible," he says admiringly. "Everyone wanted to imitate him a little. And that's why I still try to inspire people with spectacular shots today."

Alcaraz currently has to miss the ATP Masters in Madrid. An adductor injury and pain in his left foot have forced him to take a break from competition. His focus is now on getting fit again in time for the French Open (May 25 to June 8).

Videos from the department