Marco Odermatt will face unknown competition in the Olympic giant slalom. Picture: Keystone

Thomas Weir. This name probably means nothing to you - and yet the young ski racer from Vaud is one of the chosen ones who will be competing in the slalom and giant slalom at the Olympic Games.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 17-year-old Thomas Weir from Vaud is allowed to compete in the slalom and giant slalom at the Olympics - although his best result so far is a 32nd place in a FIS race (third highest level).

Weir is competing for South Africa, the country of origin of his father and coach, and is fulfilling a childhood dream by taking part.

As beautiful as this story is, it still raises questions. While Alexis Pinturault, currently number 12 in the world in the giant slalom, will not be competing in Bormio, the current number 2,729 in the world rankings is allowed to take part. Show more

Like the cantons of Valais, Fribourg and Geneva, the canton of Vaud will also be represented in alpine skiing at the 2026 Olympic Games - by Thomas Weir. The catch: the young technician from Gland will not be competing with the Swiss cross on his racing suit, but under the colors of South Africa, the country of origin of his father and coach.

At just 17 years old, Weir is one of five athletes - a record for the "rainbow nation" - who will be competing for South Africa at these Olympic Games. The Vaud native will be competing in the slalom on February 14 and the giant slalom two days later. And this despite the fact that the best result to date for the skier, who began his competitive career at the age of ten at the Ski Club Nyon, is a 32nd place in a FIS race - the third-highest level of international alpine skiing.

Realizing a childhood dream

"To be able to represent my country at the highest level, to carry the flag at the Olympic Games, is a huge source of pride. Being able to take part in such a big event is an incredible experience," says Weir in front of the Nyon Région Télévision cameras. In Bormio, the dual national is already looking forward to meeting the big names in Swiss skiing - first and foremost Marco Odermatt, who he will be facing in the giant slalom.

As beautiful as this story is and as much as it reflects the open spirit of Olympism, it still raises questions. Because at the same time, major skiing nations such as France have to do without absolute top athletes and potential medal candidates due to strict Olympic quotas.

In Bormio, for example, Alexis Pinturault, currently number 12 in the world in the giant slalom, will not be competing. At the same time, the number 2,729 in the world rankings will have the opportunity to live his Olympic dream at the age of just 17. A direct consequence of a quota system - and at the expense of the sporting hierarchy.

