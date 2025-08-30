  1. Residential Customers
What the blue News readers say This wrestler triumphs in Mollis

Tobias Benz

30.8.2025

Will there be no beating Samuel Giger (left) at the Swiss National Championships?
KEYSTONE

Who will be crowned wrestling king in Mollis? The readers of blue News have decided - and their opinion ahead of ESAF 2025 is clear: the top favorite comes from Eastern Switzerland.

30.08.2025, 08:23

30.08.2025, 08:50

ESAF in the ticker. Wicki royal ++ Giger and Staudenmann announce themselves ++ Orlik and Schlegel strong as bears

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival will take place in Mollis (GL) from August 29 to 31.
  • The big question: Which wrestler will win the title of king?
  • According to the readers of blue News, the answer is clear: the top favorite is Samuel Giger.
For the readers of blue News, it is quite clear who will prevail in Mollis on Sunday. With 31 percent, the clear majority opted for Samuel Giger from Eastern Switzerland.

The man from Thurgau pushed defending champion Joel Wicki into second place (20 percent). The podium is completed by Fabian Staudenmann from Bern.

This is how the blue News readers voted

These are the favorites of ESAF visitors

