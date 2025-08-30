Who will be crowned wrestling king in Mollis? The readers of blue News have decided - and their opinion ahead of ESAF 2025 is clear: the top favorite comes from Eastern Switzerland.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival will take place in Mollis (GL) from August 29 to 31.
- The big question: Which wrestler will win the title of king?
- According to the readers of blue News, the answer is clear: the top favorite is Samuel Giger.
For the readers of blue News, it is quite clear who will prevail in Mollis on Sunday. With 31 percent, the clear majority opted for Samuel Giger from Eastern Switzerland.
The man from Thurgau pushed defending champion Joel Wicki into second place (20 percent). The podium is completed by Fabian Staudenmann from Bern.