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Married since 2009 Thomas and Lisa Müller have split up

dpa

3.6.2026 - 22:43

For a long time, Lisa and Thomas Müller were a dream couple in stadiums and on red carpets. (archive picture)
For a long time, Lisa and Thomas Müller were a dream couple in stadiums and on red carpets. (archive picture)
picture alliance / Tobias Hase/dpa

Thomas Müller moved from Munich to Canada last summer, while his wife Lisa stayed in Bavaria. There has long been speculation about their relationship. Now there is an official statement.

DPA

03.06.2026, 22:43

05.06.2026, 07:44

Football star Thomas Müller and his wife, dressage rider Lisa Müller, are no longer together. This was confirmed by the couple's media lawyer, Christian Schertz, to the "Bild" newspaper. The couple separated amicably some time ago, he said. There had been speculation about the Müllers' relationship for months.

The couple married in 2009. The former international (36) has been playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps in the North American professional league MLS since last summer. Lisa Müller (36), who did not go to Canada and stayed in Bavaria, continues to look after their joint stud farm, Gut Wettlkam.

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