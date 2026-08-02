Switzerland wins three medals in the Olympic cross-country event to cap off the European Championships on home soil. In the women’s race, Sina Frei finishes ahead of Alessandra Keller, while Fabio Püntener takes bronze in the men’s race.

Just as she had on Thursday, Frei kept her compatriot at bay again on Sunday in Monteceneri. While she crossed the finish line in the short track four seconds ahead of Keller, she put 1:26 minutes between herself and the runner-up in the cross-country race. The 29-year-old from Zurich sealed the victory in the fifth of seven laps, during which she decisively pulled away from Keller.

Daydreams by Frei, Records by Keller

“We were able to make the most of our home-track advantage,” the winner told SRF after crossing the finish line. She said she had found “an amazing flow” on the course—one she’d been dreaming about just last night and could have skied virtually in her sleep. “It was a ton of fun,” said Frei.

For her part, Keller described it as a tough race. “Starting on the third-to-last lap, I had a flat tire in the rear and couldn’t make up the lost ground on the descent.” This makes it all the more remarkable that the rider from Nidwalden was able to maintain her lead over the riders behind her despite taking fewer risks.

The top favorite has to settle for third place

As in the short track event, the bronze medal went to Jenny Rissveds. The top favorite from Sweden—a world champion, the current leader in the overall World Cup standings, and the defending champion—trailed the winner by more than two minutes. She led the race confidently until a mechanical issue in the second lap. Although she managed to catch up to the leaders again for a time afterward, she ultimately fell well behind the strong Swiss riders. At least she held off Nicole Koller to defend her bronze medal. Having finished third a year ago in Melgaço, the Swiss rider had to settle for an unfortunate fourth-place finish at the European Championships on home soil.

For the Swiss women, it was their ninth European Championship title in cross-country and their first one-two finish in this Olympic discipline at the European Championships.

Püntener Takes Bronze, Flückiger Has Bad Luck

In the men’s race—which was missing the current top riders, including the Frenchmen Adrien Boichis, Mathis Azzaro, Luca Martin, and the injured Victor Koretzky—Fabio Püntener secured a medal by finishing third. As in the short track event, Britain’s Charlie Aldridge won ahead of Italy’s Juri Zanotti.

Püntener put in a strong performance and led the race comfortably for a time. However, on the penultimate lap, the 26-year-old from Uri was forced to drop back when the other front-runners picked up the pace. In the end, he secured his first medal at a major event, finishing 29 seconds behind the winner.

Veteran Mathias Flückiger was also in the mix at the front for a long time. However, the 37-year-old from Bern, who was on course for a podium finish, suffered a rear-wheel mechanical issue on the seventh of eight laps, which cost him crucial time. In the final standings, he finished fourth, 16 seconds behind his compatriot Püntener.