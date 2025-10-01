Stan Wawrinka loses despite a good performance (archive photo) Keystone

Stan Wawrinka suffered a three-set defeat at the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai. The wildcard recipient lost 1:6, 6:4, 4:6 to the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the second set, there was still some hope for the Swiss. Wawrinka broke twice and forced extra time. Marozsan, the number 57 in the rankings, recovered from his mid-set slump and managed to break serve in the third to make it 2:1.

The Hungarian is currently in form. Last week, he reached the quarter-finals in Beijing (losing to Jannik Sinner). And the Eastern European also likes Shanghai as a destination. In 2023, he reached the quarter-finals there after beating Casper Ruud, his only ATP 1000 event to date.

The 40-year-old Wawrinka (ATP 129) had recently impressed with good results at Challenger tournaments, including the final in Rennes and the semi-final in Saint-Tropez. However, he only achieved two successes on the ATP Tour in 2025: at the end of March in Bucharest and at the end of July in Umag. In Shanghai, he now suffered a ninth defeat in an ATP main draw.