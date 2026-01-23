Young Swiss tennis pro Kilian Feldbausch was unable to pull off a second upset at the ATP clay-court tournament in Kitzbühel. However, he showed his potential against fifth-seeded Ignacio Buse as well.

On Tuesday, Kilian Feldbausch (ATP No. 284) won his first ATP Tour match in the Tyrolean winter sports resort; a day later, the 20-year-old from Geneva ran out of steam a bit. After a strong start, he lost to Peru’s Ignacio Buse, the world No. 35, 6-2, 2-6, 2-6 in just under two hours.

After winning the opening set, Feldbausch immediately fell behind in the second set and, after two matches in the qualifying round and his fourth match in five days, was unable to turn the tide. The South American also quickly sealed the deal in the third set.

Nevertheless, the 1.91-meter-tall player from French-speaking Switzerland has shown in recent weeks that he can compete at this level. After his first victory at the Challenger level, he also lost by a narrow margin in three sets to top-50 player Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of his ATP debut in Gstaad. Feldbausch will climb nearly 50 spots in the rankings, setting a clear personal best.