  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Live from 5.30 pm Three Swiss athletes take center stage at Boxing Day on St. Stephen's Day

René Weder

26.12.2024

The traditional Swiss boxing event has been held on St. Stephen's Day since 1969. This time, the focus will be on three Swiss fighters in the Kursaal in Bern: defending champion Angelo Peña, Gabi Timar and up-and-coming hopeful Félix Meier. blue Zoom will be broadcasting live from 5.30 pm.

26.12.2024, 15:45

Boxing Day pits international professionals against national boxing greats in the ring. The highlight in history was the fight between Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time, and the German Jürgen Blin in Zurich's Hallenstadion on December 26, 1971. This year, three Swiss fighters will be competing in the main fights on Boxing Day: defending champion Angelo Peña, Gabriela Timar and up-and-coming talent Félix Meier.

On St. Stephen's Day, Angelo Peña will face Gisu Lee in the early evening. The Swiss wants to defend his title against the experienced South Korean.

Félix Meier steps into the ring against the Venezuelan Simon Gonzalez. The 20-year-old from Lausanne is contesting his second professional fight.

Gabriela Timar will fight Yoselin Fernandez (Venezuela) for the "WBO International Mini-Flyweight" title. The decisions will be shown live on blue Zoom.

TV documentary with Angelo Peña

More sport

Ice hockey.

Ice hockey"It's about making Gottéron better known internationally again"

Plenty of potential in the squad. What is the U20 team capable of at the Ice Hockey World Championship?

Plenty of potential in the squadWhat is the U20 team capable of at the Ice Hockey World Championship?

Stage win at Tour de Suisse 2000. Former professional cyclist Pascal Hervé dies at the age of 60

Stage win at Tour de Suisse 2000Former professional cyclist Pascal Hervé dies at the age of 60

Tryout contract extended. Ronalds Kenins four more weeks with SC Bern

Tryout contract extendedRonalds Kenins four more weeks with SC Bern

Slovenian dominates cycling. Tadej Pogacar and the question of the GOAT

Slovenian dominates cyclingTadej Pogacar and the question of the GOAT