The traditional Swiss boxing event has been held on St. Stephen's Day since 1969. This time, the focus will be on three Swiss fighters in the Kursaal in Bern: defending champion Angelo Peña, Gabi Timar and up-and-coming hopeful Félix Meier. blue Zoom will be broadcasting live from 5.30 pm.

Von Peter Staub

Boxing Day pits international professionals against national boxing greats in the ring. The highlight in history was the fight between Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time, and the German Jürgen Blin in Zurich's Hallenstadion on December 26, 1971. This year, three Swiss fighters will be competing in the main fights on Boxing Day: defending champion Angelo Peña, Gabriela Timar and up-and-coming talent Félix Meier.

On St. Stephen's Day, Angelo Peña will face Gisu Lee in the early evening. The Swiss wants to defend his title against the experienced South Korean.

Félix Meier steps into the ring against the Venezuelan Simon Gonzalez. The 20-year-old from Lausanne is contesting his second professional fight.

Gabriela Timar will fight Yoselin Fernandez (Venezuela) for the "WBO International Mini-Flyweight" title. The decisions will be shown live on blue Zoom.

TV documentary with Angelo Peña