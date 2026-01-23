Formula E returns for the third-to-last two races of the season—and is marking a first: For the first time, the electric race cars will speed through the streets of the Japanese metropolis of Tokyo at night. With four races remaining before the world champion is crowned, the race calendar promises a spectacular and potentially groundbreaking weekend.

Live: Formel E Weltmeisterschaft 25.07. 10:55 - 12:35 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live: Formel E Weltmeisterschaft Live on

In the two previous seasons, the races in Tokyo have already produced several memorable moments. With Maximilian Günther, Stoffel Vandoorne, and Oliver Rowland, there have been three different winners across three races. Last season, Rowland secured a much-celebrated home victory for Nissan.

This year’s race weekend features a first: For the first time, the Tokyo E-Prix will be held at night. However, the floodlit race is intended not only to provide spectacular visuals but also to underscore Formula E’s commitment to sustainability.

In locations without grid access, a fuel known as HVO is used to generate electricity. This renewable fuel will replace conventional diesel in all temporary generators required for the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix. In doing so, the racing series continues to pursue its sustainability goals. According to its own figures, Formula E has had a certified net-zero CO₂ footprint since its inception—as measured by the definition established in 2020.

A Look at the Overall Standings

This race weekend is of great importance to the fans and the battle for the world championship. With only four races remaining at two venues, the title race is still wide open.

Formula E

Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche) leads the drivers' standings with 141 points. The German celebrated his second victory of the season at the most recent race in Shanghai. Behind him are Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) with 132 points and Oliver Rowland (Nissan) with 114 points. Antonio Felix da Costa (Jaguar) is in fourth place with 111 points, followed by Jake Dennis (Andretti) with 109.

Right behind them are three Swiss drivers: Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing), Nico Müller (Porsche), and Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing). The situation is particularly unique for Müller, as his teammate Pascal Wehrlein is currently in the lead.

"If you can beat your teammates, of course you want to do it. But at this stage of the season, it's more about getting the most out of it for the team," Müller tells blue Sport, emphasizing his team-first mindset (see video above).

Although the Swiss driver has his own ambitions, he’s more than willing to help his teammate: “At the end of the day, we’re here to get the most out of Porsche. So it’s also important that we can share what we’ve learned with each other.”

Find out who ultimately takes home the points in Tokyo this Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 p.m. live on free TV on blue Zoom.

Live: Formel E Weltmeisterschaft 26.07. 10:55 - 12:35 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live: Formel E Weltmeisterschaft Live on

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