The Swiss professional tennis players are capitalizing on their home-court advantage at the Challenger tournament in Zug. Three local players—Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Dylan Dietrich, and Dominic Stricker—have advanced to the quarterfinals.

Marc-Andrea Hüsler hopes to postpone the end of his career in his quarterfinal match against Dominic Stricker

It’s already certain that at least one Swiss player will reach Saturday’s semifinals. Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 297), who is playing his final tournament at the Zug Open, will face Dominic Stricker (ATP 357) on Friday in a left-handed showdown. The Bern native defeated Slovakian Norbert Gombos (ATP 366) 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday evening. Including qualifying, this was already his fourth victory at Switzerland’s fourth-largest tournament. Hüsler defeated Argentine Juan Torres (ATP 283) in two sets.

Dylan Dietrich (ATP 556) also advanced to the quarterfinals through the qualifying rounds. Following his convincing victory over Spain’s Max Alcala Gurri (ATP 181), the top player in the American college league will now face the No. 8 seed, France’s Harold Mayot (ATP 211).