Goalkeeper Florence Schelling was the first Swiss player to receive this honor. The 37-year-old was the face of the national team when they won bronze medals at the 2012 World Championships and the 2014 Olympic Games, and was named MVP of the tournament at the Winter Games. With the attention she generated, she made a significant contribution to the positive development of women's ice hockey in Germany. It was important to her to help ensure that the girls now have different conditions than when she started out. Now she is proud to see where women's ice hockey is today and that some of them can even make a living from it.

When Schelling saw the Olympic Games on television at the age of eight, she told her family that she wanted to take part one day. At the time, she didn't even know that there was a national women's team in Switzerland. "I didn't see any limits, I just saw the game of ice hockey and it didn't have a gender for me," she told the Keystone-SDA news agency. "There are a thousand excuses as to why it can't be done or why something shouldn't be done." She wasn't interested in what others thought or what was possible: "I just wanted to play and get better, that's what I focused on."

Exception for Ambühl

Normally, there has to be at least a two-year waiting period after the end of a career before induction into the Hall of Fame is possible. However, an exception was made for Andres Ambühl, who only retired last year after a record 20 World Championship appearances, so that he could receive this honor at home. "I really appreciate that," says the 42-year-old.

Ambühl is rather uncomfortable being the center of attention. During his speech, he showed great emotion in particular when he thanked his wife for all her hardships during his time away with the national team - especially after they became parents. "A lot of memories came up, especially of those people who sacrificed a lot for me," said Ambühl. "That makes it special."

Sharing the stage with Ralph Krueger, under whom he began his unique national team career, brought things full circle for him. Krueger also wore a Swiss kit, even though he was born in Winnipeg and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Canadian. Putting one on was out of the question for him. He may be a world ice hockey traveler, "but this is my home now, this is where we grow old". The whole family lives here.

Krueger paved the way for Switzerland's upswing

Krueger was Swiss national team coach from 1998 to 2010 and took the team to a new level. In three of the four years before he took office, the Swiss only played in the second-highest division, but at his first World Cup, which took place in front of a home crowd, they finished 4th. He subsequently established the Swiss in the A group. At a total of twelve World Championships and three Olympic Games under his leadership, the team finished in the top 8 ten times, laying the foundation for greater thinking that now culminates in the top spot in the world rankings. He was therefore included in the "Builder" category.

Krueger describes the biggest difference between his time and today as "the breadth and offensive skills". "We were able to score goals in the Swiss league, but internationally we weren't able to produce much. So we concentrated more on defense and tried to annoy the big players that way. Now we not only have an incredible generation in terms of play, but also in human terms." However, he warns that we must not forget to continue working at grassroots level, because everything starts with the seven, eight and nine-year-olds.