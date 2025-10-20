Making his debut in the main draw of an ATP tournament at home in Basel's St. Jakobshalle on Monday: 18-year-old Henry Bernet Keystone

The Swiss Indoors once again boasts a very good line-up. The big drop of bitterness: almost all of the best Swiss players are missing due to injury.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the US Open, the sky was suddenly and relatively surprisingly still full of violins. The qualifiers Leandro Riedi (round of 16) and Jérôme Kym (3rd round) enchanted Swiss tennis fans. Two wildcards seemed to be on the cards for the two, especially as FCB fan Kym is practically a native of Fricktal in Basel and impressed in his main draw debut at the Swiss Indoors last year despite a narrow defeat.

In general, the Swiss have provided one or two small highlights since the two-year coronavirus break - Stan Wawrinka reached the quarter-finals in 2022, Dominic Stricker the following year and both made it through at least one round twelve months ago. Such a surprise is of course also possible this year, but three potential figureheads - Riedi, Kym and Stricker - are out with injuries.

Bernet's premiere, Wawrinka's possible derniere

So hopes are pinned on two Swiss players who could hardly be more different. At 40 1/2 years old, Stan Wawrinka is the oldest player in the ATP rankings. At number 158 in the world rankings, he is currently Swiss Tennis' top-ranked player and once again benefits from a wild card. As has been the case for some time now, the three-time Grand Slam champion and crowd favorite is wondering whether this will be his last Swiss Indoors and whether he might even retire in Basel.

Henry Bernet is still at the very beginning of his career. At the age of 18, the Australian Open junior winner will make his debut in the main draw of an ATP tournament. The Basel native, who is often compared to Roger Federer due to his origins and one-handed backhand, is just starting to gain a foothold in the men's game and has also been slowed down by injury problems in the meantime. He is currently number 481 in the world rankings. A win against the Czech number 7 seed Jakub Mensik, number 19 in the world rankings, would be a sensation.

Thanks to Rémy Bertola (ATP 268) from Ticino, a third Swiss player even made it into the main draw after qualifying. He is also an outsider against the Spaniard Jaume Munar (ATP 42).

Top ten stars from the USA

The fact that no Swiss player has reached the final weekend since Federer's 103rd and last ATP title in October 2019 is not only due to a certain Swiss slump, but also to the international competition. Although one of the big crowd pullers (Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic) is missing for the third year in a row, with Americans Taylor Fritz (ATP 4) and Ben Shelton (6) as well as a total of eight players from the top 20, Switzerland's biggest annual sporting event with prize money of 2.68 million euros promises top-class tennis again this year.

The absence of Holger Rune due to a suspected Achilles tendon rupture, who would have loved to lift the trophy after one final and two semi-finals in the last three years, is a hard blow. In contrast to the tournament taking place at the same time in Vienna, Basel is focusing less on individual stars and more on a broad, attractive field after many years when the focus was inevitably (too) much on Federer.

Serve proposal

In recent years, players who have triumphed in Basel have primarily relied on their strong serve: Félix Auger-Aliassime in 2022 and 2023, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard last year. That now speaks in favor of Fritz and Shelton, but also 20-year-old Mensik, who sensationally won his first Masters 1000 title in Miami, putting Fritz and Djokovic in their place.

The main draw starts on Monday - enhanced by a musical supporting program including a performance by Austrian ESC winner JJ.