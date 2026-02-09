Marco Odermatt is delighted with his good downhill run in the team combined. KEYSTONE

Three Swiss teams go into the slalom in the team combined in Bormio with a chance of Olympic gold. The duo Giovanni Franzoni/Alex Vinatzer are in the lead.

Sandro Zappella

On the bumpy Stelvio slope, the top 5 racers in the combined downhill were the same as two days ago in the special downhill. The fastest this time was Hahnenkamm winner Giovanni Franzoni. The Italian shooting star of the winter was exactly one hundredth as fast as last Saturday, when he took silver behind Franjo von Allmen.

For his part, the Olympic champion from Boltigen did not show the same irresistible run as two days earlier, particularly in the bottom section, and finished 0.42 seconds behind Franzoni in 4th place. Not an impossible task in the slalom for von Allmen's partner Tanguy Nef in comparison with Alex Vinatzer.

Monney and Odermatt strong

Two other Swiss teams are lurking in 2nd and 3rd position. Alexis Monney was second best in the combined downhill. After a time-consuming mistake in the top section, the man from Fribourg was more than six tenths behind Franzoni, but by the finish the difference was only 17 hundredths. Monney's slalom partner is Daniel Yule.

Marco Odermatt in third place lost 0.28 seconds on the best time. For slalom world champion Loïc Meillard - who became team world champion together with Franjo von Allmen a year ago - another triumph is therefore a distinct possibility.

Dominik Paris follows in 5th place, 0.59 seconds behind his partner Tommaso Sala. The sixth-placed French team, consisting of Nils Allègre and Clément Noël, who are 0.91 seconds behind, should also be noted in the battle for the medal set. The four Austrian duos follow in positions 7 to 10, but are already more than 1.2 seconds behind.

Rogentin almost two seconds back

For Switzerland 4 - with downhill skier Stefan Rogentin and slalom skier Matthias Iten - there is probably no chance of a top position after half of the race, in 14th place and almost two seconds behind.

The slalom in Valtellina starts at 14:00. The start is in reverse order from 20th place. Only 21 teams started this new Olympic alpine competition. Italy 4 with downhill skier Florian Schieder was eliminated.

The classification after the downhill

screenshot: fis