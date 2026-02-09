Three Swiss teams go into the slalom in the team combined in Bormio with a chance of Olympic gold. The duo Giovanni Franzoni/Alex Vinatzer are in the lead.
On the bumpy Stelvio slope, the top 5 racers in the combined downhill were the same as two days ago in the special downhill. The fastest this time was Hahnenkamm winner Giovanni Franzoni. The Italian shooting star of the winter was exactly one hundredth as fast as last Saturday, when he took silver behind Franjo von Allmen.
For his part, the Olympic champion from Boltigen did not show the same irresistible run as two days earlier, particularly in the bottom section, and finished 0.42 seconds behind Franzoni in 4th place. Not an impossible task in the slalom for von Allmen's partner Tanguy Nef in comparison with Alex Vinatzer.
Monney and Odermatt strong
Two other Swiss teams are lurking in 2nd and 3rd position. Alexis Monney was second best in the combined downhill. After a time-consuming mistake in the top section, the man from Fribourg was more than six tenths behind Franzoni, but by the finish the difference was only 17 hundredths. Monney's slalom partner is Daniel Yule.
Marco Odermatt in third place lost 0.28 seconds on the best time. For slalom world champion Loïc Meillard - who became team world champion together with Franjo von Allmen a year ago - another triumph is therefore a distinct possibility.
Dominik Paris follows in 5th place, 0.59 seconds behind his partner Tommaso Sala. The sixth-placed French team, consisting of Nils Allègre and Clément Noël, who are 0.91 seconds behind, should also be noted in the battle for the medal set. The four Austrian duos follow in positions 7 to 10, but are already more than 1.2 seconds behind.
Rogentin almost two seconds back
For Switzerland 4 - with downhill skier Stefan Rogentin and slalom skier Matthias Iten - there is probably no chance of a top position after half of the race, in 14th place and almost two seconds behind.
The slalom in Valtellina starts at 14:00. The start is in reverse order from 20th place. Only 21 teams started this new Olympic alpine competition. Italy 4 with downhill skier Florian Schieder was eliminated.
The classification after the downhill
Starting number 21
Norway 2 Seallaeg/Haugan
With Simen Sellaeg, the downhill of the team combination comes to an end. While Sellaeg has no chance, the result is pleasing from a Swiss perspective. Monney, Odermatt and von Allmen have finished in 2nd to 4th place and therefore have a good chance of winning more medals.
Starting number 20
Norway 1 Sejersted/McGrath
The Norwegians have strong technicians in particular. Sejersted is the best of the speed skiers, but loses a whopping 1.89 seconds here.
Start number 19
Austria 4 Haaser/Matt
Haaser is also top at the top and can't quite keep up at the bottom. Eighth place for him and so there is also an Austrian quartet in places 7 to 10.
Starting number 18
Austria 2 Babinsky/Gstrein
Babinsky shows a great performance at the top, but gets far off the ideal line in the final section and loses a lot of time. Much more could have been possible for the Austrian.
Start number 17
USA Negomir/Radamus
The Americans are rather outsiders today. But Kyle Negomir shows a good performance for a long time today, as he did in the downhill on Saturday (10th place). At the finish, however, he is more than 2 seconds behind after a mistake.
Starting number 16
Finland Lehto/Hallberg
Eliasn Lehto can't quite keep up with the best downhill skiers. He is 1.7 seconds behind at the finish. Will the strong slalom skier Eduard Hallberg be able to catch up?
Starting number 15
Italy 3 Casse/Saccardi
The Italian Team 3 has no chance. Mattia Casse loses 1.46 seconds.
Start number 14
Switzerland 2 von Allmen/Nef
Von Allmen is also not quite clean at the top and then manages to make up time. They finished 0.42 seconds behind and in 4th place: Three Swiss teams are right there in the fight for the medals.
Start number 13
Switzerland 3 Monney/Yule
It's the next Swiss team's turn. But Monney makes a mistake right at the top. But then he turns it around, sets the fastest time on two sectors and finishes in 2nd place. Incredibly strong and a great starting position for Daniel Yule for the slalom.
Starting number 12
Italy 2 Paris/Sala
The bronze medal winner from the downhill also shows today why he is a Stelvio specialist and finishes in third place. However, his team-mate is Tommaso Sala, who does not belong to the very top shelf of slalom racers.
Starting number 11
France 1 Allegre/Noel
On paper, the best team from France. Nils Allègre loses half a second at the top, but then keeps up fantastically. At the finish, he is 0.91 seconds behind, but with Clement Noël behind him, this is a strong starting position.
Start number 10
Austria 1 Kriechmayr/Feller
A strong performance from Vincent Kriechmayr for a long time here in the downhill. In the end, however, he loses a lot and is 1.25 seconds behind at the finish.
Start number 9
Italy 1 Franzoni/Vinatzer
Italy's rising star of the season, who took silver in the downhill, also shows his class today: Franzoni with a brilliant run and thus even faster than Marco Odermatt. However, Meillard should be able to make up the 0.28 seconds in the slalom.
Starting number 8
Italy 4 Schieder/Kastlunger
The first representatives from Italy are eliminated. Florian Schieder slips and is out of this race.
Start number 7
Switzerland 1 Odermatt/Meillard
The first Swiss medal favorites are on their way in the person of Marco Odermatt. And the World Cup dominator delivers here. A lead of 0.99 seconds at the finish! World class!
Start number 6
Austria 3 Hemetsberger/Schwarz
The Austrians are on their way. The Hemetsberger/Schwarz duo can definitely be expected to spring a surprise and Daniel Hemetsberger shows why: he turns it around in the bottom section and puts his team in the lead.
Starting number 5
France 3 Alphand/Amiez
It's the turn of the next French team. Nils Alphand gets off to a good start in the downhill, but then loses over a second. Rogentin thus remains in 2nd place.
Start number 4
France 2 Muzaton/Rassat
Maxence Muzaton has no chance against Simon Jocher's time: the Frenchman continuously loses time and the gap adds up to 1.18 seconds by the finish.
Start number 3
Germany Jocher/Strasser
Then the only German team is at the start. Simon Jocher starts in the downhill. He is significantly faster than Rogentin and makes up over half a second by the finish.
Start number 2
Czech Republic Zabystran/Muller
Jan Zabystran is racing for the Czech team. He has no chance against Rogentin's time and loses 2.04 seconds by the finish.
Starting number 1
Switzerland 4 Rogentin/Iten
Stefan Rogentin opens this team combination on the Stelvio. The speed specialist, who took bronze last year in the team combination with Marc Rochat, finishes with a time of 1:53.64.
Welcome to the men's team combined
The Swiss men are dreaming of the next Olympic medals. The Swiss are among the big favorites in the team combined. At last year's World Ski Championships in Saalbach, the Swiss won all three medals.
For the Olympics in Milano Cortina, the duos Marco Odermatt/Loïc Meillard and Franjo von Allmen/Tanguy Nef in particular are favorites to win. But Alexis Monney/Daniel Yule and Stefan Rogentin/Mathias Iten are also likely to spring a surprise. The downhill starts at 10:30 am, with the decisive slalom taking place at 2 pm.