Spectacular start to the 2026 SailGP season: The racing series made its debut off the historic port city of Fremantle. After the first day of racing, three teams are tied on points in Perth. Switzerland fared less well.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The most exciting regatta series in the world kicked off in Perth on Saturday. Three teams are tied on points after the first day of racing at the SailGP in Australia.

Things went badly for Switzerland. After just over a minute, they collided with the New Zealand team Black Foils, ending the race for both teams before it had even really begun.

The second day of racing will take place on Sunday. Hopefully the Swiss catamaran will be ready again by then.

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. The SailGP will be launched this weekend in Australia.

This year you can also watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

The standings after the 1st race day in Perth

Dates & venues 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

August or September | Race #10 | Spain (tbc)

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai Show more

