Spectacular start to the 2026 SailGP season: The racing series made its debut off the historic port city of Fremantle. After the first day of racing, three teams are tied on points in Perth. Switzerland fared less well.
- The most exciting regatta series in the world kicked off in Perth on Saturday. Three teams are tied on points after the first day of racing at the SailGP in Australia.
- Things went badly for Switzerland. After just over a minute, they collided with the New Zealand team Black Foils, ending the race for both teams before it had even really begun.
- The second day of racing will take place on Sunday. Hopefully the Swiss catamaran will be ready again by then.
Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. The SailGP will be launched this weekend in Australia.
The standings after the 1st race day in Perth
Dates & venues 2026
- January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
- February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
- February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
- April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
- May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
- May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
- June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
- July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
- August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
- August or September | Race #10 | Spain (tbc)
- September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
- November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai