Russia's Andrey Rublev leads the list of players at this year's Swiss Indoors Keystone

The field of participants at the Swiss Indoors in Basel is once again impressive. Russian Andrei Rublev, the world number 6, who is competing for the first time, leads the list of players.

SDA

Alongside Rublev, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 8) and Norway's Casper Ruud (ATP 9) are also registered from the top ten of the world rankings. They are joined by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 12), the Dane Holger Rune (ATP 14), the Frenchman Ugo Humbert (ATP 15) and the winner of the last two events, the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 21).

Alongside Rublev, Arthur Fils (ATP 22) is also one of the players competing in Basel for the first time. The up-and-coming Frenchman won the 500 category tournament in Tokyo on Tuesday thanks to a victory in the final against his compatriot Humbert.

From a Swiss perspective, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker have secured their starting places despite their world rankings of 234 and 328 respectively. Both benefit from a wild card.

SDA