  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss Indoors Basel Three top ten players in Basel

SDA

1.10.2024 - 17:06

Russia's Andrey Rublev leads the list of players at this year's Swiss Indoors
Russia's Andrey Rublev leads the list of players at this year's Swiss Indoors
Keystone

The field of participants at the Swiss Indoors in Basel is once again impressive. Russian Andrei Rublev, the world number 6, who is competing for the first time, leads the list of players.

01.10.2024, 17:06

Alongside Rublev, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 8) and Norway's Casper Ruud (ATP 9) are also registered from the top ten of the world rankings. They are joined by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 12), the Dane Holger Rune (ATP 14), the Frenchman Ugo Humbert (ATP 15) and the winner of the last two events, the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 21).

Alongside Rublev, Arthur Fils (ATP 22) is also one of the players competing in Basel for the first time. The up-and-coming Frenchman won the 500 category tournament in Tokyo on Tuesday thanks to a victory in the final against his compatriot Humbert.

From a Swiss perspective, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker have secured their starting places despite their world rankings of 234 and 328 respectively. Both benefit from a wild card.

SDA

More from the department

National League. Kloten leaders for the first time since October 2013 - ZSC Lions end their goal drought

National LeagueKloten leaders for the first time since October 2013 - ZSC Lions end their goal drought

Holdener on the death of her brother.

Holdener on the death of her brother"I'm no longer crying every day"

Alpine skiing. Quintet facing comeback, duo facing test of patience

Alpine skiingQuintet facing comeback, duo facing test of patience