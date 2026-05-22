Learner Tien makes it to his first final at a clay tournament Keystone

American Learner Tien and Argentinian Mariano Navone face each other in the final of the Geneva Open. Navone prevails against Casper Ruud, Tien beats the Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Young American Learner Tien and Argentinian Mariano Navone will face each other in the final of the Geneva Open on Saturday. Navone prevailed against three-time tournament winner Casper Ruud, Tien beat the Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

Navone (ATP 42), who celebrated his first ATP tournament win in Bucharest last month, stopped Ruud 7:5, 6:2. The two-time French Open finalist from Norway lost for only the second time at the Parc des Eaux-Vives. He had won the tournament in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Like Navone, his opponent in the final, Tien (ATP 20), is also aiming to win the tournament for the second time. The 20-year-old left-hander won the Metz tournament last fall before also triumphing at the Next Gen ATP Finals. This season, he is now also a player to watch on clay. Under the guidance of his coach Michael Chang, he is getting better and better on this surface. He beat Alexander Bublik, the world number 10, in three sets, 6:1, 4:6, 7:6 (7:5), as he did recently in the round of 16 in Rome.