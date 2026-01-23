Tim Merlier wins Stage 12 of the Tour de France. The Belgian prevails in the sprint on the 179-kilometer route from Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saône.

For Merlier, who triumphed ahead of Olav Kooij and Jasper Philipsen, this is already his third stage victory in this year's tour. The win was overshadowed by a mass crash just before the finish line.

Fernando Gaviria crashed a few hundred meters before the finish line, taking several riders down with him. “I hope everyone is okay. It’s not pleasant to crash at that speed,” said Kooij, who finished second, in a TV interview after the race. Some of the riders who crashed had to be pushed across the finish line by their teammates.

There are no changes at the top of the general classification after Stage 12. Tadej Pogacar, who finished 51st, retains the yellow jersey with a 3:36-minute lead over Jonas Vingegaard. The highest-ranked Swiss rider in the general classification is Yannis Voisard in 16th place.

The top Swiss rider in Stage 12 was Mauro Schmid, who crossed the finish line in 23rd place, just ahead of Voisard. The Jayco AlUla rider was even part of the leading group around Quinn Simmons—who had opened up a gap with his attack—about 30 kilometers from the finish. But the lead didn’t last long. With 23 kilometers remaining, the group was caught.

Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, between Dole and Belfort, is the longest of the 113th edition at 205.8 km. After a completely flat first section leading up to the climb up the Ballon d'Alsace, the final stretch should particularly favor breakaway riders. The pass reaches an elevation of 1,173 meters above sea level and is climbed over 9 km with an average gradient of 6.9 percent. From the summit to the finish line, there are still 30 km to go.