Former top-10 player Timea Bacsinszky is now part of the 11-member Executive Board of Swiss Tennis.

Timea Bacsinszky will have a say on the Swiss Tennis board

The 37-year-old from Lausanne was elected to the leadership team on Friday in Bern at the association’s 131st Delegates’ Assembly, Swiss Tennis announced.

In addition to Bacsinszky, who is the sports director of the WTA tournament in Montreux, Maria-Laura Eldahuk, president of the Graubünden Regional Association, was also newly elected to the Central Board. The nine members standing for re-election remain in office, including President René Stammbach, who was confirmed by the delegates by acclamation. Stammbach has been president of Swiss Tennis since 2006.

For the 2025 fiscal year, Swiss Tennis reported a profit of 46,114.27 Swiss francs.