"Awesome, but heavy" Timm Klose sweats it out on his racing bike for a good cause

Patrick Lämmle

14.7.2025

blue Sport expert Timm Klose is taking part in the "Tortour" on a racing bike for the first time. Watch the video to find out how the newcomer fares.

14.07.2025, 19:36

The "Tortour" 2025, the world's largest multi-day non-stop ultracycling event, took place from July 10 to 12 in Küsnacht-Zurich. Cycling enthusiasts were able to compete on various distances from 50 to 1000 kilometers through the Swiss Alps.

Blue Sport expert Timm Klose was also at the start, pedaling for a good cause - around 200,000 francs were raised. Watch the video to see how the ex-professional footballer fared.

