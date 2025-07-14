blue Sport expert Timm Klose is taking part in the "Tortour" on a racing bike for the first time. Watch the video to find out how the newcomer fares.

Patrick Lämmle

The "Tortour" 2025, the world's largest multi-day non-stop ultracycling event, took place from July 10 to 12 in Küsnacht-Zurich. Cycling enthusiasts were able to compete on various distances from 50 to 1000 kilometers through the Swiss Alps.

Blue Sport expert Timm Klose was also at the start, pedaling for a good cause - around 200,000 francs were raised. Watch the video to see how the ex-professional footballer fared.

