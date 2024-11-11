Two Swiss players decide games in the NHL on Monday night. Philip Kurashev shoots Chicago to victory, an own goal by Timo Meier sends New Jersey to defeat.

SDA

Philip Kurashev scored the winning goal for the Blackhawks against Minnesota in the second minute of overtime. It was his third goal of the season - and the third time in the NHL that he has decided an overtime game.

Third goal of the season

As the center of the second forward line - and no longer, like last season, on the first line alongside Connor Bedard - things haven't gone great for Kurashev so far. "But very often the team doesn't manage to play consistently well over 60 minutes either. This time (against the Minnesota Wild) it didn't pay off. But you can't afford such fluctuations in the NHL."

Own goal

Timo Meier was a tragic key figure in the New Jersey Devils' 1-0 home defeat against the San Jose Sharks. In the 17th minute, Meier deflected a pass in front of Nico Sturm's goal into his own net with his skate. "That was unfortunate, of course," said Meier, "but we still had plenty of time to correct the result." The New Jersey Devils lost again for the first time after three wins.

The fact that they didn't succeed was down to goalie MacKenzie Blackwood, who made 44 saves to record his 11th NHL shutout. Blackwood was sent down from the New Jersey Devils before last season.

SDA