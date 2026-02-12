Leonardo Genoni and the Swiss national field hockey team are off to a good start in the Olympic tournament. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss men's ice hockey team wins the opener against France 4:0. Despite the clear result, the players know what still needs to be improved.

Andreas Lunghi

Duty fulfilled: Switzerland gets the budgeted three points with the win against France. However, the performance of national team coach Patrick Fischer's team was not as commanding as the result suggests.

"There are certainly certain things we want to improve," said double-goalscorer Timo Meier in an interview with SRF after the game. "It was also difficult to get into the rhythm because of all the penalties. We took stupid penalties that we definitely shouldn't take against other opponents."

Shutout and praise for Genoni

Against France, Switzerland can count on a strong Leonardo Genoni in goal. "Important saves from Leo that came at the right time. We gave up a few chances that were very dangerous," says Meier. "Leo was there for us. We take this win in the knowledge that we still have a lot to improve."

The lauded national team back-up sees it the same way. "We got off to an incredibly good start, set a lot of pace and overwhelmed them a bit. Logically, we let up after that. But it worked out. We got the win we wanted," said Genoni, adding: "The short-handed game worked very well and we can build on that."

The next test is already scheduled for Friday evening - and it's a tough one. Starting at 9:10 p.m., the Swiss will take on the NHL star ensemble from Canada. Timo Meier sets out the approach: "Analyze the France game and move on. We have an important game coming up."

