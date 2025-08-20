Tinch shines over the hurdles, Lyles beaten again over 100 m - Gallery Smiling after his convincing victory in the 110 m hurdles: Cordell Tinch Image: Keystone Olympic champion Noah Lyles (right) is beaten in the 100 m by Jamaican Oblique Seville Image: Keystone Usually a pacesetter, today a winner in her first Diamond League start in the 3000 m steeplechase: Doris Lemngole Image: Keystone It rained cats and dogs during the 100 m race Image: Keystone The spectators on the Lausanne Pontaise, which was not completely covered, were not to be envied in this huddle weather Image: Keystone Tinch shines over the hurdles, Lyles beaten again over 100 m - Gallery Smiling after his convincing victory in the 110 m hurdles: Cordell Tinch Image: Keystone Olympic champion Noah Lyles (right) is beaten in the 100 m by Jamaican Oblique Seville Image: Keystone Usually a pacesetter, today a winner in her first Diamond League start in the 3000 m steeplechase: Doris Lemngole Image: Keystone It rained cats and dogs during the 100 m race Image: Keystone The spectators on the Lausanne Pontaise, which was not completely covered, were not to be envied in this huddle weather Image: Keystone

Hurdles sprinter Cordell Tinch provides the highlight from an international perspective at the 50th Athletissima. As at the premiere in 1977, it is raining cats and dogs at the anniversary edition.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 25-year-old American Cordell Tinch won the 110 m hurdles in an outstanding 12.98 seconds - a very strong time given the miserable rainy conditions. Tinch, a former football player, is not only impressive over the hurdles, but also has impressive results in the high jump and long jump. In 2023, he jumped 2.21 m and leapt 8.16 m. Despite his versatility, he is yet to win a medal at a major event. He is now one of the favorites at the World Championships in Tokyo.

With Jamal Britt and Trey Cunningham in 2nd and 3rd place, the USA celebrated a triple victory in this discipline on the Lausanne Pontaise, where Jason Joseph from Basel had to settle for 6th place.

Lyles beaten

In the 100 m race, Olympic champion Noah Lyles was beaten once again this year after his failed duel with the year's fastest and Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson. The double world champion from 2023 in Budapest clearly missed out on his first win of the season in 10.02 seconds behind the victorious Jamaican Oblique Seville (9.87).

Doris Lemngole, previously known as a pacesetter, caused a stir. The 23-year-old Kenyan won the 3000m steeplechase in her first Diamond League start as a regular runner and left the strong competition from Ethiopia and the USA behind her.

