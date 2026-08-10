The European Athletics Championships will take place in Birmingham from August 10 to 16. Here, we’ll be reporting on the most important news surrounding this major event.

Di Tizio-Frey: “It hurts”

"Missing the medal by one hundredth of a second really stings. I was already happy about the bronze (because the scoreboard showed 3rd place—Ed.). I need to let this sink in first, but I'm also really happy that I made it to the final."

Tizio-Frey Finishes One Hundredth of a Second Behind a Medal

Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey is in third place—according to the scoreboard at the arena in Birmingham. But a few seconds later, the result is corrected. The Swiss athlete finishes fourth.

She missed out on a medal in the 100-meter race at the European Championships by one hundredth of a second. It was a slight disappointment for Europe's fastest runner of the season, who had put in a strong performance in the semifinals.

After a typically strong start, the 29-year-old was unable to keep her competitors at bay as she had hoped. Britain’s Amy Hunt (11.00), Poland’s Ewa Swoboda (11.02), and Belgium’s Delphine Nkansa (11.06) all passed her. Salomé Kora will also represent Switzerland in the 100-meter final, having qualified in eighth place.

Lobalu: “Next time, I’ll stay in the back, too.”

Lobalus’s bold performance in the 5,000-meter race was not rewarded with a medal. In an interview with “SRF,” the Swiss athlete spoke of a mistake in attacking as early as the seventh lap, while the newly crowned European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was running at the back of the pack. Lobalus summed it up with a laugh: “Next time, I’ll stay at the back, too.”

In 2024, the long-distance runner from St. Gallen wrote a Swiss sports fairy tale in Rome: He won bronze in the 5,000-meter race for his new home country and, just a few days later, became the first Swiss athlete ever to be crowned European champion in the 10,000-meter race. Since then, Lobalu has been repeatedly held back by minor injuries.

Lobalu gets a second chance in the 10,000-meter race. He seems to be in good shape, but he doesn't look quite as strong as he did in 2024.

Lobalu Narrowly Misses a Medal

The 5,000-meter race is over—and gold goes, in a sensational upset, to comeback runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen! The Norwegian stays in the back half of the field at the start, while Dominic Lobalu lies in wait in fourth place. After two kilometers, the Swiss runner takes the lead and picks up the pace.

Ingebrigtsen is also continuing to move up the pack. After 9 minutes of racing, Lobalu is still in the lead and, with 1,000 meters to go, is firmly on course for a medal. On the final lap, the men pick up the pace dramatically once again. Lobalu is initially in 4th place, but has to drop back in the final 400 meters and can no longer quite keep up with the blistering pace. At the very front, Ingebrigtsen pulls ahead and caps off his comeback with gold. Lobalu finishes in 7th place.

Dominic Lobalu finished 7th in the 5,000-meter race. Social Democratic Party

Two Swiss Women in the 100-Meter Final – Larissa Bertényi in the Semifinals

Two Swiss athletes, Salome Kora and Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey, have advanced to the 100-meter final. Kora secured her spot in the final with a time of 11.12 seconds. She got off to a slow start but picked up the pace in the final meters. Di Tizio-Frey sprinted her way into the final with a time of 11.02 seconds.

Bertény sprints into the semifinals in the 100-meter hurdles. The athlete from eastern Switzerland completes the race in 13.01 seconds.

Ehammer Advances to the Final – Two Other Swiss Women Reach the 100-Meter Semifinals

Simon Ehammer has advanced to Tuesday night’s long jump final. The athlete from Appenzell jumped 8.10 meters in the qualifying round. Despite highly variable winds, Ehammer landed perfectly on the board on his first attempt. This spared him any anxiety, as he stepped out of bounds on his next two attempts.

In the Swiss athlete’s case, the main question was whether he had fully recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered a month ago. From the outside, it appears that he has. Ehammer didn’t hold back, took three runs, and showed no signs of being hampered. For the Italian Mattia Furlani, however, things don’t look good. The world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, who has struggled with injuries all season, withdrew from the qualifying round.

In the battle for the medals, however, Ehammer will need to pull off a remarkable feat. The defending champion, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, is considered the favorite. A few other athletes have also achieved jumps of over 8.30 m.

Miryam Mazenauer, competing in the shot put, finished with a throw of 16.55 m—about one meter short of her personal best—and fell well short of qualifying for Monday night’s top-12 final. A throw of 17.62 m would have been required. The 800-meter runners Ivan Pelizza (1:49.24) and Roman Wipfli (1:46.52) were eliminated in the heats.

Salomé Kora and Nathacha Kouni will compete in the 100-meter semifinals on Monday evening. Their times of 11.19 (wind speed 1.8 m/s) and 11.31 (no wind) were fast enough to qualify. The top 12 on the season’s best list—including Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey—will enter the competition as seeded runners starting in the semifinals.

Simon Ehammer delivered a strong first jump. KEYSTONE

European Athletics Championships on Monday

On the first day of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, five events are on the schedule. And the odds are good that Switzerland will win its first medal. Dominic Lobalu won bronze in the 5,000-meter race at the 2024 European Championships in Rome. He is expected to finish on the podium again this year. The race begins at 8:40 p.m.

Simon Ehammer, another Swiss medal contender, will be in action on Monday. However, he will only compete in the qualifying round, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

Morning session on Monday, August 10 10:35 a.m.: Shot Put Qualifying Rounds A+B (Women)

10:40 a.m.: Hammer Throw Qualifying Round A (Men)

10:45 a.m.: 800-meter race, 1st round (men)

11:25 a.m.: 100-meter dash, first round (women)

11:30 a.m.: Long Jump Qualifying Rounds A+B (Men)

11:55 a.m.: 400-meter first round (men)

12:20 p.m.: Hammer Throw Qualifying Round B (Men)

12:35 p.m.: 400-meter hurdles, first round (women)

12:40 p.m.: Shot Put Qualifying Rounds A+B (Men)