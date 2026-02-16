Loïc Meillard beams after his Olympic victory in the slalom IMAGO/Bildbyran

Loïc Meillard is overjoyed after his Olympic victory in the slalom. Henrik Kristoffersen congratulates Switzerland, but has mixed feelings after a difficult race. The reactions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Loïc Meillard (Olympic champion)

"These are moments to remember. To win thanks to the second run, in which I really attacked hard, is incredible. It's something that only happens every four years. And to win the three colors of the medals in one year is just incredible. I realized that there were a few mistakes, but I tried everything and held nothing back, that's what I'm proud of. Everything worked perfectly last year at the World Championships. The pressure I put on myself for the three Olympic races was enormous. Now I'm happy that it's finished, but it's simply brilliant."

Henrik Kristoffersen (3rd)

"First of all, chapeau to Loïc, now he's won everything. I have a bit of mixed feelings about Atle (Lie McGrath; eliminated) and Timon (Haugan; 4th). It didn't really work out the way I wanted it to for me. Congratulations to Switzerland, they are an incredible alpine nation."

Tanguy Nef (6th)

"I'm very happy for Loïc. We train together all year, he already won the world title last year. He really is an inspiration. Unfortunately, it was a bit too late for me after the first run, so I'm a bit disappointed because I rode well again in the second run. But I'm still going home with a gold medal. And that's something really big. I'm still a bit sad though, I would have liked to have been on the podium with Loïc. But I guess we'll have to wait until next year's World Championships or the next Olympic Games."

Matthias Iten (11th)

"I was in trouble right from the start. But I tried to attack at full speed. At the finish I was a little surprised that it was green. It was a good premiere. It was great fun and a good experience. The aim was to finish in the top 15. Goal achieved."