Jeff Tomlinson coached in Rapperswil and Kloten with great success - and almost without sight. KEYSTONE

Jeff Tomlinson, former coach of Rapperswil and Kloten, speaks openly for the first time about his almost complete blindness and the dark months that followed. The German-Canadian has also written about his experiences in a book.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jeff Tomlinson, the former coach of Rapperswil and Kloten, led his teams to great successes despite being almost completely blind - including EHC Kloten's promotion to the National League.

After suffering two optic nerve infarctions in 2020 and 2021, the Canadian was only able to continue working thanks to the support of his assistants and was able to keep his disability a secret for a long time. In 2023, he retired from coaching to move in with his family in Düsseldorf.

He now tells his impressive story in the book "Blind Confidence", which will be published on September 12. Show more

Jeff Tomlinson's life changed dramatically overnight. For four years, the ice hockey coach has seen practically nothing in either eye. He first lost the sight in his right eye in 2020, and later also in his left eye. "I was somehow able to cope with the loss of vision in the first eye. But not with the second one. I felt a sense of despair and panic like never before in my life," he says in an interview with Blick.

Tomlinson had already had health problems before, surviving a heart attack in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2019. "It was going through my mind that I wouldn't be able to drive, read a book, help my children or lose my job. I had existential fears and probably every other fear there is. These emotions came over me in waves," he says, describing his feelings after becoming almost completely blind.

The circumstances were hard on him and he also lost the will to live. "For a few months, leaving this world was an option because I didn't know how and whether I could deal with this situation. I was suddenly no longer invulnerable. And after everything in the past, maybe I just didn't have the strength to fight my way through it."

Still working as a field hockey coach

Nevertheless, the German-Canadian continued to coach in Rapperswil until the end of the 2021 season and two years later in Kloten. Tomlinson only let a small circle in the field hockey scene in on his situation. With the support of his assistants, who often became his eyes, as it were, as well as his earlier instincts, he was able to keep his disability a secret for a long time and continue his coaching work.

"Of course, in the beginning I mixed up players, called out the wrong name or showed them a sequence on the video without them. Sometimes I had to improvise or play something again and make excuses," he tells Blick.

Jeff Tomlinson at the Spengler Cup with Jann Billeter. KEYSTONE

Away from the ice, his everyday life is characterized by major hurdles: Orientation, shopping and even simple journeys were almost impossible to manage alone. "I couldn't see when food was spoiled or what it was. For the sake of convenience, I very often ate a müesli," Tomlinson cites as an example in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. When he goes out, he prefers his favorite restaurant because he knows the premises and the menu inside out.

His assistants accompany him not only during coaching, but also in everyday life. He often didn't recognize people out on the street. He prefers to spend most of his time at home anyway. Tomlinson lives alone in Switzerland, his family with his wife Andrea and their two daughters live in Düsseldorf, while his two sons from his first marriage live in North America.

A new chapter - and no more hiding

With the support of the people in the know, he even manages to get promoted to the National League in his first season in Kloten. "We all had a common goal for the club, that's why we made it. Sometimes I almost can't believe it," he sums up.

In 2023, he draws a line under his career and steps down as head coach. After many years of a nomadic life as a field hockey coach, who is only really present with his family in the summer, Tomlinson moves to Düsseldorf to be with his family. His wife Andrea is his great support and gets him back on track.

After retiring in 2023, the 55-year-old decided to put an end to the game of hide-and-seek. He wants people to know why he overlooks them or sometimes runs into or stumbles into something. That's why he wrote down his story with the help of Kristian Kapp, a sports journalist at the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The book is called "Blindes Vertrauen" and will be published on September 12(pre-orders are available here).

