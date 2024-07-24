Tonsillitis forces world number 1 Jannik Sinner to withdraw from Paris 2024. Picture: sda

The Olympic tennis tournament in Paris will take place without Jannik Sinner. The world number one from Italy has had to cancel his participation due to illness.

Sinner had recently postponed his arrival in France. Now, two days before the draw, the 22-year-old from South Tyrol has withdrawn from the Summer Games.

"After a good week of training on clay, I started to feel unwell. I rested for a few days and during a visit the doctor diagnosed tonsillitis and strongly advised me not to play," Sinner wrote on Instagram. Missing the games is a big disappointment, "because they were one of my main goals for this season. I was looking forward to the honor of representing my country at this very important event."

