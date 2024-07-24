  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Big disappointment" Tonsillitis forces Jannik Sinner to withdraw from the Olympics

SDA

24.7.2024 - 17:37

Tonsillitis forces world number 1 Jannik Sinner to withdraw from Paris 2024.
Tonsillitis forces world number 1 Jannik Sinner to withdraw from Paris 2024.
Picture: sda

The Olympic tennis tournament in Paris will take place without Jannik Sinner. The world number one from Italy has had to cancel his participation due to illness.

24.7.2024 - 17:37

Sinner had recently postponed his arrival in France. Now, two days before the draw, the 22-year-old from South Tyrol has withdrawn from the Summer Games.

"After a good week of training on clay, I started to feel unwell. I rested for a few days and during a visit the doctor diagnosed tonsillitis and strongly advised me not to play," Sinner wrote on Instagram. Missing the games is a big disappointment, "because they were one of my main goals for this season. I was looking forward to the honor of representing my country at this very important event."

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Equalizer in the 106th minute. Argentina avert a false start to the Olympic tournament in extremis

Equalizer in the 106th minuteArgentina avert a false start to the Olympic tournament in extremis

"Red line crossed"Dressage scandal shortly before the Olympics: 24 blows to horses' legs

Return as athlete and ski producer. Hirscher's typical restraint and the explosive dual role

Return as athlete and ski producerHirscher's typical restraint and the explosive dual role

From Bencic to Ponti. What are the Swiss medal winners from Tokyo actually doing?

From Bencic to PontiWhat are the Swiss medal winners from Tokyo actually doing?

National League. EHC Kloten signs Canadian defenseman

National LeagueEHC Kloten signs Canadian defenseman