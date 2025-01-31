Madison Keys won the Australian Open. KEYSTONE

The newly crowned Australian Open winner Madison Keys will not be allowed to take part in the WTA tournament in Austin. The US-American was disinvited again because she had too much success.

Syl Battistuzzi

At the Australian Open, Madison Keys burst her bubble. The US American celebrated her first major triumph at her 46th Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne. The 29-year-old won the final against the favored world number one Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Although the success Down Under brought Keys the long-awaited major triumph, it also prevented her from taking part in the WTA tournament in Austin - an event in the 250 category (the lowest WTA major level).

When Keys registered for the tournament in Texas (February 24), she was still ranked 21st in the world. After the turn of the year, Keys is on fire. She wins the preparatory tournament in Adelaide, where she beats compatriot Jessica Pegula in the final, and then triumphs at the Australian Open.

Rules do not allow participation

Keys, who made her debut on the WTA Tour at the age of 14, thus moves up the rankings to 7th place. However, because Pegula, who is ranked 6th in the world, has also registered in Austin, a special rule comes into play, as "tennismagazin" explains. This means that only one player in the top ten is allowed to take part in a 250-ranked tournament if a 500-ranked tournament is being played in the same week.

And lo and behold, the Merida Open is on the program in Mexico. Only if last year's defending champion returns to the place of her triumph as a top 10 player and another top 10 player is on the entry list at the same time would an exception be possible and both players be allowed to compete. The Tennis Association's strict rules are intended to ensure fair competition.

In short: Madison Keys suddenly became too good. After her recent heroic performances, however, the late bloomer should be able to cope with the cancellation.

