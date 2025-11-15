Carlos Alcaraz moves confidently into the final. KEYSTONE

The ATP Finals for the top eight tennis players will see a dream final in Turin on Sunday. World number one Carlos Alcaraz and last year's winner Jannik Sinner will duel it out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two exceptional players, who have each won two of the four Grand Slam tournaments this season, reached the final with a fourth victory in their fourth match. Sinner beat Australian Alex de Minaur (ATP 7) 7:5, 6:2 in the first semi-final and thus also won the 13th duel between the two. Alcaraz also lived up to his role as favorite and defeated the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 8) 6:2, 6:4 in the second semi-final.

After his 30th win in a row on indoor hard courts, Sinner has reached the final of the year-end tournament for the third time in a row without dropping a set. Since the competition was introduced in 1970, only two other players under the age of 25 had managed this feat before the South Tyrolean: Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl.

For Alcaraz, reaching the final of the tournament for the best eight players of the year is a first. The Spaniard, who replaced Sinner as No. 1 at the ATP Finals and will end the year at the top of the rankings even if he loses in the final, leads the direct duels with 10:5 wins. Sinner's only win this year came in the Wimbledon final; seven of the last eight duels went to Alcaraz.