The ATP Finals for the top eight tennis players will see a dream final in Turin on Sunday. World number one Carlos Alcaraz and last year's winner Jannik Sinner will duel it out.
The two exceptional players, who have each won two of the four Grand Slam tournaments this season, reached the final with a fourth victory in their fourth match. Sinner beat Australian Alex de Minaur (ATP 7) 7:5, 6:2 in the first semi-final and thus also won the 13th duel between the two. Alcaraz also lived up to his role as favorite and defeated the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 8) 6:2, 6:4 in the second semi-final.
After his 30th win in a row on indoor hard courts, Sinner has reached the final of the year-end tournament for the third time in a row without dropping a set. Since the competition was introduced in 1970, only two other players under the age of 25 had managed this feat before the South Tyrolean: Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl.
For Alcaraz, reaching the final of the tournament for the best eight players of the year is a first. The Spaniard, who replaced Sinner as No. 1 at the ATP Finals and will end the year at the top of the rankings even if he loses in the final, leads the direct duels with 10:5 wins. Sinner's only win this year came in the Wimbledon final; seven of the last eight duels went to Alcaraz.