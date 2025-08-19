Belinda Bencic (right) teams up with Alexander Zverev for the mixed tournament imago

The organizers of the US Open are giving the mixed competition a new look. The reform attracts many big names, but also causes criticism.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic didn't have to think twice. The message to Alexander Zverev was written quickly. "She wrote to me asking if I was interested - and I replied 'yes' straight away," said the German, describing the start of the partnership with the player from eastern Switzerland for the mixed tournament at the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year. The joint appearance of the two Olympic champions, who have known each other since their early youth, was set in motion. Belinda Bencic must now hope that Zverev has recovered from the physical problems he revealed in the semi-final of the ATP tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic

Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev are not the only ones who are impressed by the organizers' idea in New York to upgrade the mixed competition and give it a bigger platform. World number one Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are also in favor of the idea of holding the competition in a new format in the week before the major tournament actually begins.

A well-rehearsed team: Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic. Keystone

Following the withdrawal of American Emma Navarro, Sinner is teaming up with Czech Katerina Siniakova, the Olympic doubles champion. Alcaraz will compete alongside Briton Emma Raducanu, Djokovic with his Serbian compatriot Olga Danilovic. However, the participation of Alcaraz and, in advance, Sinner, who had to withdraw from the final against the Spaniard in Cincinnati on Monday due to illness, is not yet certain. If the Italian does take part, he and his partner will face Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev in the opening round.

Iga Swiatek, who according to the list of participants will be playing with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, is looking forward to some good entertainment - if she also takes part. The Polish player also played the final of the WTA tournament in Cincinnati on Monday. "We have fun, the spectators have fun, and the tournaments also benefit from it because they can probably make good profits," says the former world number one. Belinda Bencic, for her part, has always felt at home in doubles competitions. "I like playing doubles or mixed. But during a Grand Slam tournament it usually gets too much for me. This is a good opportunity."

Smaller field, reduced sets

The modified mode provides for a tableau with only 16 duos, which corresponds to half of the normal field of participants. In addition, matches will only be played on two days, Tuesday and Wednesday. This gives the big names in the game enough time to prepare for their matches in the singles competition.

The new format includes a significant increase in prize money. The winning pair can look forward to a check in the amount of one million dollars. Normally, the sum for the winners is in the region of 200,000 dollars. The action on the court will also be adjusted.

Shorter sets will be played to reduce the pressure - instead of up to six games, only up to four will be won. A tie-break will follow at 4:4. A possible third set is played in the form of a match tie-break. The choice of courts is also an expression of the attempt to pay greater attention to the mixed tournament. The matches will be played in the two largest stadiums at the Flushing Meadows facility.

"This is a joke"

As popular as the best players are, there is a lack of understanding for the changes to the regulations among those players for whom participation has become impossible. Impossible because half of the starting places have been allocated on the basis of rankings in the individual world rankings and the other half on the basis of receiving an invitation, a so-called wild card. "It's a joke," complained Laura Siegemund. The 37-year-old German, who has won two Grand Slam mixed titles, has "absolutely no understanding for the changes".

"Mixed tournaments are really great events. They shouldn't be degraded to a show event," Laura Siegemund continues to criticize. Martina Navratilova is of the same opinion. The former dominator, ten-time Grand Slam winner in mixed events, complains that it is wrong "not to give the doubles players any chance at all. That's how the tournament degenerates into a farce".

Videos from the department