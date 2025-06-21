Adrian Walther, one of the favorites for the Swiss National Championships, is already one of the tallest wrestlers at two meters. He talks to blue Sport about nutrition and the balancing act between mass and dynamism.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Adrian Walther from Bern is a giant in the sawdust. It took a while for the 2-metre giant to find his ideal weight, the co-favorite for the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL tells blue Sport.

Sometimes he was too light, then too heavy. His ideal weight is 125 kilograms. "If you're too light, you're lifted all the time. If you're too heavy, you don't necessarily lift the others."

He consumes around 5000 calories a day. Show more

At two meters tall, Adrian Walther towers over many a wrestler. Only a few in the sawdust ring are taller than the 23-year-old from Bern. Regardless of his height, Walther could become the tallest at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL at the end of August - the wrestling king. "I'm doing very well," says the top wrestler to blue Sport before the start of the wreath festival season.

Walther has found his ideal weight at 125 kilograms

His success goes hand in hand with day-to-day work. In addition to training, weight is also an important factor for Walther. He has put on weight in recent years. The 100 kilograms of body weight attributed to Walther in his portrait on "Schlussgang.ch" are history. The powerhouse now weighs 125 kilograms. "My ideal weight," he says.

It took him a while to find it. Diet also played a decisive role in this. To this day, he consumes around 5,000 calories a day. In addition to a healthy, balanced diet, he also uses supplements and shakes. With this number of calories, it is no longer possible to achieve everything through natural nutrition.

So he put on weight, sometimes even too much. "For a while, I felt like I was one or two kilograms too heavy." The reason: I lost some of my dynamism and speed. "A lot of it comes down to your own body awareness. There is no golden rule as to what a swinger should look like."

"If you're too light, you'll just be lifted up"

While some wrestlers would feel more comfortable with a little more weight, others would prefer a little less body mass. Walther emphasizes that there is a middle ground to be found. "If you're too light, you'll just be lifted all the time. If you're too heavy, the others won't necessarily lift you up."

At 125 kilograms and 200 centimetres tall, Walther is now a wrestler who is difficult to lift. Coupled with his athleticism, however, he can put any opponent on their back at the same time - and thus manages the balancing act between mass and dynamism.

