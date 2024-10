Simona Waltert returns to the top 200 of the world rankings on Monday Keystone

At a slightly lower level, two Swiss tennis players are reporting success.

SDA

Simona Waltert (WTA 205) triumphed against Georgia's Mariam Bolkwaze (WTA 228) in the final of the ITF 75 category indoor tournament in Glasgow. The 2022 World Team Champion will climb another 34 places in the world rankings.

Leonie Küng (WTA 244) won the lower-ranked ITF 35 tournament on hard court in Loulé, Portugal.

