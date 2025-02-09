  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Return to the top 100 Tournament victory for Jil Teichmann

SDA

9.2.2025 - 21:11

Jil Teichmann delivers much better results in the last six months than before
Jil Teichmann delivers much better results in the last six months than before
Keystone

Jil Teichmann wins a Challenger tournament in Mumbai and continues to improve her ranking.

Keystone-SDA

09.02.2025, 21:11

09.02.2025, 21:34

Jil Teichmann (WTA 117) returned to the top 100 in the new tennis world rankings on Monday. The 27-year-old from Biel won the Challenger tournament in Mumbai with a 6:3, 6:4 victory in the final against Mananchaya Sawangkaew (WTA 121) from Thailand.

The left-hander confirmed her improving form. Last week she reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Singapore. Teichmann already celebrated a tournament victory on clay in Ljubljana on the Challenger Tour last September.

Jil Teichmann was ranked 21st in the world rankings three years ago and was still in the top 30 at the end of April 2023. In the last six months, Teichmann has improved her ranking from outside the top 200 back into the top 100.

More from the department

Basketball. Swiss women go to the European Championships for the first time since 1956 thanks to a resounding win over Bosnia

BasketballSwiss women go to the European Championships for the first time since 1956 thanks to a resounding win over Bosnia

St. Moritz. Rogue Spirit wins the sprint at the White Turf opener

St. MoritzRogue Spirit wins the sprint at the White Turf opener

Athletics. Swiss record by Annik Kälin

AthleticsSwiss record by Annik Kälin