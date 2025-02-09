Jil Teichmann delivers much better results in the last six months than before Keystone

Jil Teichmann wins a Challenger tournament in Mumbai and continues to improve her ranking.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Jil Teichmann (WTA 117) returned to the top 100 in the new tennis world rankings on Monday. The 27-year-old from Biel won the Challenger tournament in Mumbai with a 6:3, 6:4 victory in the final against Mananchaya Sawangkaew (WTA 121) from Thailand.

The left-hander confirmed her improving form. Last week she reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Singapore. Teichmann already celebrated a tournament victory on clay in Ljubljana on the Challenger Tour last September.

Jil Teichmann was ranked 21st in the world rankings three years ago and was still in the top 30 at the end of April 2023. In the last six months, Teichmann has improved her ranking from outside the top 200 back into the top 100.