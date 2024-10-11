Components supplied by Toyota will be fitted to the cars of the Haas Formula 1 team with immediate effect Keystone

Toyota is returning to Formula 1. The Japanese company is joining forces with the Haas team in a multi-year partnership.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Toyota is back in Formula 1.

The cars of Team Haas are to be equipped with new front wings as early as the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the weekend after next.

Ferrari will remain the power unit supplier for the time being. Show more

For Toyota, it is a return to the world's most important racing series. From 2002 to 2009, the automotive group competed with an independent team.

The cooperation with the American racing team now includes the supply of components for the cars. The production site is the motorsport factory in Cologne. The cars are to be fitted with new front wings as early as the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the weekend after next. The plan is for the majority of the components to be manufactured in Cologne from the middle of next season. Toyota's racing department will also support Team Haas with simulations and design. The contract also includes the right to use test benches and the simulator.

Ferrari will remain the engine supplier for the time being. The recently extended agreement with the Italians, who also provide the gearbox and hydraulics, is valid until the end of the 2028 season.

