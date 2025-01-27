The Kansas City Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for the third time in a row. In a rematch of the final against the Philadelphia Eagles, they have the chance to make history.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the hard-fought 32:29 win against the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs are not only playing for the most important trophy in American football for the third time in a row. They can also become the first team to win it for the third time in a row. The Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans on February 9.

This will be Kansas City's fifth appearance in the final in the past six years. Last year, the Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers, and two years ago they started their series with a victory against the Eagles.

"I'm lost for words," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who scored two touchdowns himself with runs and set up another with a pass. "It's not about one person or a couple people. It's about everybody on this team. This is a team sport."

Taylor Swift celebrates her Travis Kelce

Teammate Travis Kelce celebrates the big win with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The 35-year-old singer is a superstar in her own right and inspires millions of fans worldwide with her music.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don't hold back their feelings on the pitch either. Picture: Keystone

🏈| An adorable winning couple☺️ pic.twitter.com/5pwXoqOLom — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) January 27, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles with a demonstration of power

The Philadelphia Eagles clearly dominated their semi-final - also thanks to a successful start. Running back Saquon Barkley excelled in the 55:23 win against the Washington Commanders with two touchdowns in the Eagles' first two attacks. Barkley added a third in the final quarter. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also scored three touchdowns of his own.

